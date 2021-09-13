Lilly Pulitzer Sale: Up to 70% off Dresses, Skirts, Masks and More

For two days only, you can shop Lilly Pulitzer's iconic preppy style (the "old money aesthetic" trending on TikTok) -- it's a rare occasion, so take advantage of it while you can!

The Lilly Sunshine Sale -- which slashes prices up to 70% on colorful dresses, tops, swimsuits, activewear and more -- starts today and ends September 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Select girls', men's and boys' items are on sale as well. All orders over $25 ship free, and all sale items are final sale.

The classic women's fashion brand doesn't feature a regular sale section on its site and only occasionally offers discounts to customers. So when they do have sales like this one, it's a huge deal. You can find all sorts of deals on her pretty patterns on everything from phone cases to her bestselling face masks. Take advantage of these incredible prices before they expire!