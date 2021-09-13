Shopping

Lilly Pulitzer Sale: Up to 70% off Dresses, Skirts, Masks and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
For two days only, you can shop Lilly Pulitzer's iconic preppy style (the "old money aesthetic" trending on TikTok) -- it's a rare occasion, so take advantage of it while you can!  

The Lilly Sunshine Sale -- which slashes prices up to 70% on colorful dresses, tops, swimsuits, activewear and more -- starts today and ends September 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Select girls', men's and boys' items are on sale as well. All orders over $25 ship free, and all sale items are final sale.

The classic women's fashion brand doesn't feature a regular sale section on its site and only occasionally offers discounts to customers. So when they do have sales like this one, it's a huge deal. You can find all sorts of deals on her pretty patterns on everything from phone cases to her bestselling face masks. Take advantage of these incredible prices before they expire! 

Below, shop a few of our favorite items from Lilly Pulitzer's Sunshine Lilly Sale.

Lilly Pulitzer Lana Skort Romper
Lilly Pulitzer Lana Skort Romper
This piece blends the Lilly Pulitzers signature pink and green preppy pattern with a sexy long sleeve romper. What's even sexier is the 65% discount. 
$49 (REGULARLY $138)
Lilly Pulitzer Girls Little Lilly Classic Shift Dress
Lilly Pulitzer Girls Little Lilly Classic Shift Dress
It's impossible to find a little girls' dress from Lilly Pulitzer that won't make your heart melt. 
$40 (REGULARLY $58)
Sandra Jumpsuit
Sandra Jumpsuit
We'll give you permission to repurpose this summer jumpsuit as a fall outfit. 
$64 (REGULARLY $198)
UPF 50+ Luxletic Monica Skort
UPF 50+ Luxletic Monica Skort
If you're into that "old money aesthetic" that's trending on Tiktok, this tennis skirt is something you want to shop.  
$59 (REGULARLY $118)
Lilly Pulitzer Ophelia Swing Dress
Lilly Pulitzer Ophelia Swing Dress
It wouldn't be a Lilly Pulitzer sale without a marked down swing dress. This one is about as cute as the get. The price is pretty nice, too. 
$69 (REGULARLY $178)
Adult On The Go Mask and Pouch Set
Adult On The Go Mask and Pouch Set
We love this on-the-go face mask set which includes a pouch, lanyard and logo extender, but if you just want a mask, there a plenty to choose from! 
$19 (REGULARLY $42)
Lilly Pulitzer Brandi Beaded Shift Dress
Lilly Pulitzer Brandi Beaded Shift Dress
We'd be willing to break the no-white-after-Labor-Day rule to wear this dress -- especially at a 65% discount. 
$79 (REGULARLY $228)
Lilly Pulitzer Isle Lattice One-Piece Swimsuit
Lilly Pulitzer Isle Lattice One-Piece Swimsuit
Soak up the last moments of summer in style with this lattice one-piece swimsuit. Don't forget the SPF!
$59 (REGULARLY $138)
Lilly Pulitzer Glitter iPhone X/XS Case
Lilly Pulitzer Glitter iPhone X/XS Case
Pop this glittery case onto your phone for an instant mood booster.
$14 (REGULARLY $28)

