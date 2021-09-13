Shopping

Porsha Williams Shares Her Fall Fashion Essentials From Amazon -- Shop Her Picks

By Kyley Warren
Porsha Williams' Fall Fashion Refresh
Porsha Williams may be a star on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but similar to just about everyone these days, the actress and TV personality boasts a pretty loyal obsession to Amazon. In fact, in her most recent Amazon Live segment, Williams even admitted that her love for the online retailer has only intensified due to COVID.

"I love Amazon -- I'm an Amazon freak," joked Williams during the live video. "I was like already crazy about it before quarantine, and of course, that just took it to the next level."

Williams has already released several Amazon Live segments, but in her most recent video, she focused on sharing her favorite Amazon essentials at the moment, plus everything that she would recommend for a fall fashion refresh -- from wardrobe staples to home living must-haves.

"I'm here to show you basically what I do on Amazon -- which is, I look at all the great products, I go through the reviews for you, I buy them, I try them out and then I let you know what I love." 

Some of our favorite picks from Porsha Williams' Amazon Live include the Levi's Faux Leather Motorcycle Jacket, Dokotoo Elastic Waist Jogger Pants, Cape Robbin Enny Flat Sandal Slides and the Lisianthus Classic Wool Fedora.

Shop Porsha Williams' must-have fall essentials from Amazon below.

Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket
Add some edgy flair to your fall wardrobe with this classically black, leather jacket style.
$80 AT AMAZON
Lisianthus Womens Classic Wool Fedora with Belt Buckle
Lisianthus Womens Classic Wool Fedora with Belt Buckle
Amazon
Lisianthus Womens Classic Wool Fedora with Belt Buckle
This lightweight wool fedora includes a stylish belt buckle closure accent across the top.
$18 AT AMAZON
UGG Women's Disquette Slipper
UGG Women's Disquette Slipper
Amazon
UGG Women's Disquette Slipper
These suede slippers seamlessly combine style and comfort.
$100 AT AMAZON
WEDDINGHELPER Women Acrylic Transparent Gold star Evening Bag
WEDDINGHELPER Women Acrylic Transparent Gold star Evening Bag
Amazon
WEDDINGHELPER Women Acrylic Transparent Gold star Evening Bag
Stylish, elegant and accented with golden stars throughout -- this acrylic clutch has all the makings of your next go-to evening bag.
$20 AT AMAZON
Dokotoo Womens Casual Elastic Waist Jogger Pants
Dokotoo Womens Casual Elastic Waist Jogger Pants
Amazon
Dokotoo Womens Casual Elastic Waist Jogger Pants
With these jogging pants and their breathable, elastic waist, you'll never have to sacrifice style for comfort.
$25 AT AMAZON
Pampered By Porsha Luxurious Sheet Set in Eggplant
Pampered By Porsha Luxurious Sheet Set in Eggplant
Amazon
Pampered By Porsha Luxurious Sheet Set in Eggplant
Slide into fall with these cool, smooth sheets -- available in multiple colors, but eggplant is obviously the favorite.
$69 AT AMAZON
Tagoo Women's Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings Pants
Tagoo Women's Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings Pants
Amazon
Tagoo Women's Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings Pants
Kick up your pant game with these flexible leather leggings from Tagoo.
$24 AT AMAZON
MANGOPOP Women's Square Neck Short Sleeve Long Sleeve Top
MANGOPOP Women's Square Neck Short Sleeve Long Sleeve Top
Amazon
MANGOPOP Women's Square Neck Short Sleeve Long Sleeve Top
This MANGOPOP top is not only super breathable in its make, but it also has so much outfit versatility.
$24 AT AMAZON
Cape Robbin Enny Flat Sandals Slides
Cape Robbin Enny Flat Sandals Slides
Amazon
Cape Robbin Enny Flat Sandals Slides
These slides boast over 400 rave reviews on Amazon -- plus, they can totally pass for a more budget-friendly designer shoe dupe.
$40 AT AMAZON
RF ROOM OF FASHION Chateau Women's Over The Knee Block Heel Stretch Boots
RF ROOM OF FASHION Chateau Women's Over The Knee Block Heel Stretch Boots
Amazon
RF ROOM OF FASHION Chateau Women's Over The Knee Block Heel Stretch Boots
Everyone needs a pair of over the knee, black synthetic boots -- and this style is a particular favorite of Porsha's.
$50 AT AMAZON
The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose
The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose
Amazon
The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose
Dive into Porsha Williams' fascinating life and career journey through this Kindle book.
$16 AT AMAZON
Ermonn Women's 2-Piece Outfit Sweater Set
Ermonn Women's 2-Piece Outfit Sweater Set
Amazon
Ermonn Women's 2-Piece Outfit Sweater Set
With this cozy, sweater set, your WFH wardrobe can reach new style heights.
$32 AT AMAZON
The Drop Women's Preston Belt Bag
The Drop Women's Preston Belt Bag
Amazon
The Drop Women's Preston Belt Bag
Keep all of your essentials close in this grey, cross-body bag.
$30 AT AMAZON
IDIFU Women's Fashion Ankle Boots
IDIFU Women's Fashion Ankle Boots
Amazon
IDIFU Women's Fashion Ankle Boots
These high heel, pointed toe booties are a favorite of Porsha's -- and it's totally easy to see why.
$32 AT AMAZON
Democracy Women's Ab Solution Jegging
Democracy Women's Ab Solution Jegging
Amazon
Democracy Women's Ab Solution Jegging
These breathable, machine wash jeggings boast booty lifting pockets.
$51 AT AMAZON
Feiersi Women's Off Shoulder Sweater
Feiersi Women's Off Shoulder Sweater
Amazon
Feiersi Women's Off Shoulder Sweater
This off-the-shoulder, pullover top is bound to be your new favorite fall sweater -- available in multiple colors too.
$30 AT AMAZON
LAGSHIAN Women's Sexy Bodycon Tank Dress
LAGSHIAN Women's Sexy Bodycon Tank Dress
Amazon
LAGSHIAN Women's Sexy Bodycon Tank Dress
This Spandex-centric dress boasts an elastic closure and lightweight fabric materials.
$18 AT AMAZON

