Porsha Williams may be a star on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but similar to just about everyone these days, the actress and TV personality boasts a pretty loyal obsession to Amazon. In fact, in her most recent Amazon Live segment, Williams even admitted that her love for the online retailer has only intensified due to COVID.

"I love Amazon -- I'm an Amazon freak," joked Williams during the live video. "I was like already crazy about it before quarantine, and of course, that just took it to the next level."

Williams has already released several Amazon Live segments, but in her most recent video, she focused on sharing her favorite Amazon essentials at the moment, plus everything that she would recommend for a fall fashion refresh -- from wardrobe staples to home living must-haves.

"I'm here to show you basically what I do on Amazon -- which is, I look at all the great products, I go through the reviews for you, I buy them, I try them out and then I let you know what I love."

Some of our favorite picks from Porsha Williams' Amazon Live include the Levi's Faux Leather Motorcycle Jacket, Dokotoo Elastic Waist Jogger Pants, Cape Robbin Enny Flat Sandal Slides and the Lisianthus Classic Wool Fedora.

Shop Porsha Williams' must-have fall essentials from Amazon below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kyle Richards Shares Her Amazon Style Essentials -- Shop Her Picks

'RHOA's Falynn Guobadia Expecting Baby With Boyfriend Jaylan Banks

Last Chance to Shop the Nordstrom Summer Sale: Shop Our Picks

Shop the Best Celebrity Face Masks From Evolvetogether, MASKC and More

Forever 21 Launches Second Juicy Couture Collab: Shop Our Picks

Shop the TikTok Necklace Worn By Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner and More

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Face Masks Are Back In Stock -- Shop Now!