Last Chance to Shop the Nordstrom Summer Sale: Shop Our Picks

By Kyley Warren
Nordstrom Summer Sale
Nordstrom

Today is the last day of the Nordstrom Summer Sale! Time is running out to score deals on everything from clothing and beauty products to celeb-approved shoes and must-have transitional accessories. 

Whether you're looking to update your fall wardrobe or simply shop for some more refined styles for your back-to-school and WFH attire, let's just say that now is definitely the right time to do it. While Nordstrom boasts some pretty great savings year-round, the retailer is currently hosting its end-of-summer sale that features savings of up to 60% on style and beauty essentials from UGG, Giorgio Armani, Rag & Bone, Celine, Free People and more.

To help save you the trouble of having to endlessly browse through the Nordstrom Summer Sale site, ET Style has rounded up some of the must-have essentials you absolutely need for fall and beyond. Some of our favorite finds include the Topshop faux leather skinny pants and the BP. baguette bag.

The Nordstrom Summer Sale is on now through Sunday, Sept. 12. Check out ET Style's top picks for the 15 must-have items to buy now from the Nordstrom Summer Sale below. Plus, browse through the best fall finds from Nordstrom Rack and the best white dresses to wear after Labor Day.

Rib Crop Turtleneck Sweater
TopShop Rib Crop Turtleneck Sweater
Nordstrom
Rib Crop Turtleneck Sweater
A cropped sweater pairs well with those rib-grazing baggy jeans you've been eyeing. This one is 65% off right now. 
$20 (REGULARLY $58)
Quay Australia Audacious 52mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses
Quay Australia Audacious 52mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Quay Australia Audacious 52mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses
Find out if Quay is worth the hype for $20. (That's 69% off!)
$20 (REGULARLY $65)
UGG Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper
UGG Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper
Celeb-loved UGG slippers are all the rage right now -- and this pair is now majorly discounted.
$48 (REGULARLY $80)
BP. Crop Henley Top
BP. Crop Henley Top
Nordstrom
BP. Crop Henley Top
A crop top is a must-have if you're styling a high-waisted mom jean look. 
$9 (REGULARLY $15)
Zodiac Disc Pendant Necklace
Zodiac Disc Pendant Necklace
Nordstrom
Zodiac Disc Pendant Necklace
Wear your love for astrology on your neck with this chic, zodiac pendant necklace from Nordstrom.
$29 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $49)
SHISEIDO Benefiance Eye Cream Set
SHISEIDO Benefiance Eye Cream Set
Nordstrom
SHISEIDO Benefiance Eye Cream Set
Get two full-size Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream and a travel size to continue your skincare routine while you're on the go.
$84 ($149 VALUE)
Girlfriend Collective High Waist Pocket Leggings
Girlfriend Collective High Waist Pocket Leggings
Nordstrom
Girlfriend Collective High Waist Pocket Leggings
Stylize your workout attire with these high-waist leggings from Girlfriend Collective.
$47 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $88)
Rag & Bone Wide Brim Felted Wool Fedora
Rag & Bone Wide Brim Felted Wool Fedora
Nordstrom
Rag & Bone Wide Brim Felted Wool Fedora
Complete your outfit this fall with this Rag & Bone Wide Brim Felted Wool Fedora. This Fedora is currently 40% off.
$135 (REGULARLY $250)
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth® Percussion Massage Device
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth® Percussion Massage Device
Nordstrom
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth® Percussion Massage Device
This Hypervolt Percussion Massage Device is a massage tool everyone needs at home.
$249 (REGULARLY $349)
Steve Madden Finn Chain Pointed Toe Mule
Steve Madden Finn Chain Pointed Toe Mule
Nordstrom
Steve Madden Finn Chain Pointed Toe Mule
A pointy mule perfect to be worn this fall.
$54 (REGULARLY $70)
UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Nordstrom
UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
These fluffy sandals from UGG have been sported by celebs like Lizzo and Megan Fox.
$60 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $100)
Sarto Ema Sandal
Sarto Ema Sandal
Nordstrom
Sarto Ema Sandal
Kick up your fall wardrobe game in these sophisticated, white leather sandals.
$50 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $99)
KIEHL'S SINCE 1851 Powerful-Strength™ Concentrate Set
KIEHL'S SINCE 1851 Powerful-Strength™ Concentrate Set
Nordstrom
KIEHL'S SINCE 1851 Powerful-Strength™ Concentrate Set
Get rid of wrinkles and fine lines with this double bottle set of KIEHL'S SINCE 1851 Powerful-Strength™ Line-Reducing Concentrate Vitamin C serum.  
$100 ($196 VALUE)
BDG Urban Outfitters Lexi Crop Button-Up Tank
BDG Urban Outfitters Lexi Crop Button-Up Tank
Nordstrom
BDG Urban Outfitters Lexi Crop Button-Up Tank
Breezy, beautiful and totally breathable -- this crop button-up has it all.
$21 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $34)
Kate Spade New York Chevron Dot Scarf
Kate Spade New York Chevron Dot Scarf
Nordstrom
Kate Spade New York Chevron Dot Scarf
Add a playful touch to any outfit when you put on this Kate Spade New York Chevron Dot Scarf.
$39 (REGULARLY $98)
BP. Shoulder Baguette Bag
BP. Shoulder Baguette Bag
Nordstrom
BP. Shoulder Baguette Bag
This shoulder baguette from BP. offers the perfect pop of color.
$19 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $29)
Zella Live In Jogger Pants
Zella Live In Jogger Pants
Nordstrom
Zella Live In Jogger Pants
With over 1,200 reviews, these lightweight Zella Live In Jogger Pants are a must buy. These Zella Jogger Pants are comfortable and perfect to wear to lounge around in, run errands or work out.
$35 (REGULARLY $59)
Topshop Sara Faux Leather Skinny Pants
Topshop Sara Faux Leather Skinny Pants
Nordstrom
Topshop Sara Faux Leather Skinny Pants
Faux leather leggings are all the rage right now. And these soft skinnies from Topshop are as comfortable as they are chic.
STARTS AT $41 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $68)
Coach Marlow Leather Crossbody Bag
Coach Marlow Leather Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Coach Marlow Leather Crossbody Bag
This Coach crossbody is the perfect everyday bag. Design features include smooth leather, turn-lock closure and a removable chain strap. 
$117 (REGULARLY $195)
Rag & Bone Summer Dayton Drawstring Bag
Rag & Bone Summer Dayton Drawstring Bag
Nordstrom
Rag & Bone Summer Dayton Drawstring Bag
Keep your things organized with this airy essential bag -- crafted from leather accents and recycled fibers.
$228 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $325)
Marc Fisher Gadri Pointed Toe Bootie
MARC FISHER LTD Gadri Pointed Toe Bootie
Nordstrom
Marc Fisher Gadri Pointed Toe Bootie
With the fall season it's way, this is the perfect time to grab your fall boots. 
$130 (REGULARLY $190)
Celine 55mm Gradient Round Sunglasses
Celine 55mm Gradient Round Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Celine 55mm Gradient Round Sunglasses
These Italian crafted frames from Celine are currently 40% off at Nordstrom.
$240 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $400)
Giorgio Armani Travel Size Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick Set
Giorgio Armani Travel Size Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick Set-$53 Value
Nordstrom
Giorgio Armani Travel Size Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick Set
Get Giorgio Armani-approved glamour with this 3-piece, liquid lipstick travel set.
$25 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $35)

