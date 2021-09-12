Last Chance to Shop the Nordstrom Summer Sale: Shop Our Picks

Today is the last day of the Nordstrom Summer Sale! Time is running out to score deals on everything from clothing and beauty products to celeb-approved shoes and must-have transitional accessories.

Whether you're looking to update your fall wardrobe or simply shop for some more refined styles for your back-to-school and WFH attire, let's just say that now is definitely the right time to do it. While Nordstrom boasts some pretty great savings year-round, the retailer is currently hosting its end-of-summer sale that features savings of up to 60% on style and beauty essentials from UGG, Giorgio Armani, Rag & Bone, Celine, Free People and more.

To help save you the trouble of having to endlessly browse through the Nordstrom Summer Sale site, ET Style has rounded up some of the must-have essentials you absolutely need for fall and beyond. Some of our favorite finds include the Topshop faux leather skinny pants and the BP. baguette bag.

The Nordstrom Summer Sale is on now through Sunday, Sept. 12. Check out ET Style's top picks for the 15 must-have items to buy now from the Nordstrom Summer Sale below. Plus, browse through the best fall finds from Nordstrom Rack and the best white dresses to wear after Labor Day.

Zella Live In Jogger Pants Nordstrom Zella Live In Jogger Pants With over 1,200 reviews, these lightweight Zella Live In Jogger Pants are a must buy. These Zella Jogger Pants are comfortable and perfect to wear to lounge around in, run errands or work out. $35 (REGULARLY $59) Buy Now

