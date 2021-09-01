Get Zendaya’s Cozy UGG Slippers at Nordstrom

If you're keeping up with fashion news you know Zendaya is making waves with her UGGs. Right now, you can get the cozy UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper for $100 at Nordstromand they're only getting more popular.

The Euphoria actress has been spotted in the cozy, comfy slip-on shoes. UGGs are a favorite brand among so many celebs on their off-duty days. Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Selena Gomez and Irina Shayk have been seen wearing UGG slippers, boots and slides.

The UGG slipper has a foam-cushioned footbed, textured rubber sole and moisture-wicking lining. Be sure to check out additional UGG styles from Nordstrom, including more shoes, bedding, towels and loungewear.

Below, ET Style rounds up all our favorite UGG styles from Nordstrom:

