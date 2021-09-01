Shopping

Get Zendaya’s Cozy UGG Slippers at Nordstrom

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
If you're keeping up with fashion news you know Zendaya is making waves with her UGGs. Right now, you can get the cozy UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper for $100 at Nordstromand they're only getting more popular.

The Euphoria actress has been spotted in the cozy, comfy slip-on shoes. UGGs are a favorite brand among so many celebs on their off-duty days. Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Selena Gomez and Irina Shayk have been seen wearing UGG slippers, boots and slides. 

The UGG slipper has a foam-cushioned footbed, textured rubber sole and moisture-wicking lining. Be sure to check out additional UGG styles from Nordstrom, including more shoes, bedding, towels and loungewear. 

UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
Below, ET Style rounds up all our favorite UGG styles from Nordstrom:

UGG Cozette Slipper
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide
UGG Scuff Slipper
UGG Cozy II Scuff Slipper
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
UGG Biltmore Waterproof Chelsea Boot
UGG Bixbee Bootie
UGG Kids' Classic II Glitz Bootie
UGG Cecilia V-Neck Sweater
UGG Whistler Throw Blanket
UGG Hank Joggers
