The Best Fall Finds From Nordstrom Rack -- Up to 70% Off Sweaters, Coats, Boots and More

By ETonline Staff
Ready to swap summer dresses for fall layers? Head over to Nordstrom Rack to shop new arrivals, featuring clothes and shoes to wear for the upcoming season, whether you're going back to school or returning to the office! The retailer is offering up to 70% off fresh styles. Shoppers can score amazing deals on fall wardrobe additions, including sweaters, leggings, boots, jackets and more. 

Like at Nordstrom, you'll find a ton of your go-to fashion brands at Nordstrom Rack such as Lucky Brand, The North Face, Nike, Levi's, Good American, Free People, Madewell, UGG and so many more. Whether you're looking for the next everyday coat or a new pair of boots to wear with everything, the Nordstrom Rack sale is sure to have a deal you'll be so excited about. 

If you're looking for more deals as you start shopping for fall, head over to browse markdowns on the Abercrombie jeans TikTok users love, Kate Spade handbags, Barefoot Dreams blankets and the viral Aerie Crossover Leggings

Below, shop ET Style's top picks from the Nordstrom Rack sale

Lucky Brand Faux Shearling Mid Jacket
Lucky Brand Faux Shearling Mid Jacket
Save a whopping 64% on this Lucky Brand shearling coat ahead of fall. 
$70 (REGULARLY $198)
The North Face 'Resolve' Waterproof Jacket
The North Face 'Resolve' Waterproof Jacket
This waterproof jacket from The North Face is a rain weather staple. 
$65 (REGULARLY $90)
Nike Fast High Waisted Crop Leggings
Nike Fast High Waisted Crop Leggings
Nike leggings for under $30? Yes, please!
$28 (REGULARLY $55)
Levi's Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Levi's Faux Leather Moto Jacket
A Levi's faux leather jacket is an instant classic. 
$60 (REGULARLY $120)
Walter Baker Phelps Peak Lapel Blazer
Walter Baker Phelps Peak Lapel Blazer
A military-inspired blazer with gold buttons and peak lapels. 
$60 (REGULARLY $248)
Kendall + Kylie Zip Up Faux Fur Jacket
Kendall + Kylie Zip Up Faux Fur Jacket
A soft, cozy faux fur zip-up from Kendall and Kylie Jenner's fashion line. 
$70 (REGULARLY $140)
Free People Alpine Crop Mock Neck Sweater
Free People Alpine Crop Mock Neck Sweater
We love this Free People chunky sweater with extra-long sleeves. 
$70 (REGULARLY $148)
T Tahari Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater
T Tahari Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater
Stock up on multiple colors of this essential T Tahari fitted turtleneck sweater. 
$20 (REGULARLY $78)
Madewell Ashbury Mock Neck Sweater
Madewell Ashbury Mock Neck Sweater
A Madewell mock-neck sweater in a pretty lilac hue. 
$35 (REGULARLY $70)
Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal Prism Boot
Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal Prism Boot
Stomp around in these subtly shimmery pair of lace-up Doc Marten boots. 
$110 (REGULARLY $140)
UGG Cory II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
UGG Cory II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
Take $50 off a pair of UGG boots. 
$100 (REGULARLY $150)
Hunter Original Tall Rain Boot
Hunter Original Tall Rain Boot
To prepare for wet, cold weather ahead, score the iconic Hunter rain boots for 46% off. 
$80 (REGULARLY $150)
Good American The Overtime Over the Knee Boot
Good American The Overtime Over the Knee Boot
A pair of fashion-forward over-the-knee boots from Khloé Kardashian's brand. 
$175 (REGULARLY $355)

