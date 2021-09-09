Kyle Richards Shares Her Amazon Style Essentials -- Shop Her Picks

Kyle Richards is sharing her style essentials from Amazon! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has teamed up with Amazon Live to talk through her favorite fashion finds available on Amazon.

The actress' selection has brand names we all recognize and love like Mother, Ray-Ban and Asics. Her picks also include a ton of affordable finds on Amazon under $50. Shoppers can grab Richards' go-to wardrobe staples like distressed skinny jeans, high-neck tank top and, of course, a fedora hat.

If you're looking for more celebrity-approved items on Amazon, check out Lizzo's booty-lifting leggings, Khloé Kardashian's one-gallon water bottle, Halle Berry's workout essentials and Alicia Keys' home decor favorites.

Shop all of Richards' Amazon fashion picks and see our favorites below.

FURTALK Panama Hat Amazon FURTALK Panama Hat This wouldn't be a Kyle Richards fashion haul without a hat! "You know me and my hats. I love hats," she says. Her top pick is this wide-brim straw fedora. $17 (REGULARLY $26) Buy Now

