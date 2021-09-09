Shopping

Kyle Richards Shares Her Amazon Style Essentials -- Shop Her Picks

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kyle Richards
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Kyle Richards is sharing her style essentials from Amazon! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has teamed up with Amazon Live to talk through her favorite fashion finds available on Amazon.

The actress' selection has brand names we all recognize and love like Mother, Ray-Ban and Asics. Her picks also include a ton of affordable finds on Amazon under $50. Shoppers can grab Richards' go-to wardrobe staples like distressed skinny jeans, high-neck tank top and, of course, a fedora hat. 

If you're looking for more celebrity-approved items on Amazon, check out Lizzo's booty-lifting leggings, Khloé Kardashian's one-gallon water bottle, Halle Berry's workout essentials and Alicia Keys' home decor favorites.

Shop all of Richards' Amazon fashion picks and see our favorites below. 

Sidefeel Patchwork Destroyed Raw Hem Jeans
Sidefeel Patchwork Destroyed Raw Hem Jeans
Amazon
Sidefeel Patchwork Destroyed Raw Hem Jeans
"These are very flattering and very comfortable. Because I wear jeans so much I tried to find [ones] that actually feel like sweatpants," Richards says of these ripped skinny jeans. 
$34 AND UP
Milumia Casual Leopard Print Slit Skirt
Milumia Casual Leopard Print Slit Skirt
Amazon
Milumia Casual Leopard Print Slit Skirt
The actress calls the leopard print "Lisa Rinna's print." If she doesn't feel like wearing jeans, Richards will reach for this skirt for a dressier yet still casual look. 
$17 AND UP
Romwe Plaid Long Sleeve Button Up
Romwe Plaid Long Sleeve Button Up
Amazon
Romwe Plaid Long Sleeve Button Up
"I always wear a shirt like this with a tank top underneath," she says. 
$22 AND UP
FOROLAV Ribbed Knit Tank Top
FOROLAV Ribbed Knit Tank Top
Amazon
FOROLAV Ribbed Knit Tank Top
"My favorite kind of tank top is this cut here," Richards shares. "It's super soft and very stretchy." 
$18
MOTHER The Hustler Ankle Fray Jeans
MOTHER The Hustler Ankle Fray Jeans
Amazon
MOTHER The Hustler Ankle Fray Jeans
Like many celebs, Richards loves Mother jeans. "They are so comfortable. They hold you in all the right places," she says. 
$214 AND UP
ASICS Women's JOLT 2 Running Shoes
ASICS Women's JOLT 2 Running Shoes
Amazon
ASICS Women's JOLT 2 Running Shoes
"These are my favorite, favorite shoes for working out. They have been for years," Richards exclaims about Asics sneakers. 
$45 AND UP
Dokotoo Deep V Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Mini Dress
Dokotoo Deep V Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Mini Dress
Amazon
Dokotoo Deep V Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Mini Dress
"Super cute, flirty dress," Richards says. Style it with flats or boots!
$16 AND UP
Ray-Ban Rb1971 Metal Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb1971 Metal Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb1971 Metal Square Sunglasses
Richards agrees, Ray-Ban sunglasses are classic. "I'm in love with these square frames. These just never ever go out of style," she says. 
$176
FURTALK Panama Hat
FURTALK Panama Hat
Amazon
FURTALK Panama Hat
This wouldn't be a Kyle Richards fashion haul without a hat! "You know me and my hats. I love hats," she says. Her top pick is this wide-brim straw fedora. 
$17 (REGULARLY $26)

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything Lizzo Made Us Buy: UGGs, Leggings, Skincare and More

Shop the TikTok Necklace Worn By Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner and More

Meghan Markle J. Crew Jacket to Show Oprah Her Chicken Coop is On Sale

The Coolest Fashion Trends Olivia Rodrigo Wears

 