Khloé Kardashian's Trick to Staying Hydrated Is On Sale for $16 at Amazon
If you can't seem to meet your daily water intake goal, take a page from Khloe Kardashian's book. The reality star has been sharing her trick to staying hydrated and it comes in the form of a super cute water bottle that is currently on sale at Amazon.
The KUWTK star has been loving the Giotto Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle, posting it on her Instagram Stories. The $16 reusable water bottle has time markers for every two hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., accompanied by motivational reminders, like "Good morning" and "Don't give up." With back to school around the corner, the water bottle can also be a fun and useful gift for your child, or their teacher!
Kardashian has the blue-and-purple gradient bottle, which is also available in 10 other colors. The BPA and toxin-free bottle has a flip-up locked lid, portable wrist strap and removable straw. The item also has almost 18,500 global ratings with 4.6 stars.
The fitness maven often shares her lifestyle faves on social media, like her sleek emerald Good American leggings, favorite Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running sneakers and her hand-picked beauty products for her Ipsy collaboration.
Shop the star's go-to reusable water bottle, below.
