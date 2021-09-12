Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian took the stage at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night to introduce their "future baby daddies," Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker.

The "Bloody Valentine" singer belted out his new single, "Papercuts," from his upcoming LP, Born With Horns, while Barker did his thing on the drums -- but not before Fox and Kardashian got a chance to rave about their respective beaus.

Fox gushed about MGK in her introduction, while Kardashian called Barker "super hot."

"New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies," Fox said, as Kardashian yelled "Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker!"

Megan Fox & Kourtney Kardashian presenting their future baby daddies Machine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker 🔥 #VMApic.twitter.com/STuo1dtD2u — Menswear ♡ (@Itboytrends) September 13, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly, who received his first VMA award last year for Best Alternative Video, was nominated in that same category this year for "my ex’s best friend" and won. The artist -- who got into a bit of a confrontation with Conor McGregor on the red carpet -- closed the show with a bang.

His and Barker's performance of "papercuts" -- including MGK's surprise freestyle -- wowed the crowd and audiences at home.

ARE WE GETTING A PAPERCUTS RAP VERSION HELPFOSOW — ✿ sarah was born with horns ✿ 8 (@habitsofcolson) September 13, 2021

THE FREESTYLE IN THE MIDDLE OF PAPERCUTS?????? HE SAID HES NOT DONE RAPPING!!!!!! — imani | v12 TOMORROW (@DlORSKlES) September 13, 2021

I’m completely losing my mind over that rap verse in the middle of papercuts machine gun kelly shows and proves again and again how versatile he truly is — mandy saw kells!! 💐 (@rushinmyveins) September 13, 2021

In August, MGK and the Blink-182 drummer got matching tattoos to help announce the 31-year-old singer's new album. The men each got the album title inked on their arm in black. Barker previously produced MGK's 2020 album, Tickets to My Downfall, and will likewise work on the upcoming LP.

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Doja Cat, aired live on Sunday, Sept. 12. For complete VMAs coverage, keep checking in with ETonline.com.

