Doja Cat's Most Memorable Looks at the 2021 MTV VMAs

Doja Cat came to slay at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Making her hosting debut, the singer had numerous wardrobe changes throughout the three-hour awards show. But her most memorable outfits of the evening were unexpected ones.

As she took the stage to accept the VMA for Best Collaboration for "Kiss Me More" with SZA, Doja Cat was wearing a full-on worm costume. Yes, you read that right -- a worm. Presented by Ashanti and Ja Rule, Doja graciously accepted the Moonman for her collab with SZA, confessing that she never thought she'd be giving an acceptance speech as a worm. After thanking SZA, her management team and everyone who's been by her side, Doja had to address her ridiculous outfit.

"I look like a worm. That's dope. I never thought I'd be dressed as a worm while excepting an award," she adorably confessed. "Anyway, I love you. Thank you, VMAs! Thank you, MTV!" The worm outfit is from Thom Browne's Spring/Summer 2018 collection.

John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

To kick off the night, Doja took the stage in a strapless black lace corset gown with navy blue elbow-high gloves and a chain belt, her long platinum blonde hair standing out as she introduced this year's VMAs.

During her brief monologue, she celebrated Brooklyn, where the VMAs were being held at the Barclays Center, and had the crowd on their feet when she shouted out MTV's 40th anniversary, which the awards show celebrated by bringing out legacy artists like Madonna and the Foo Fighters.

"Brooklyn! Welcome to the 2021 " Doja exclaimed when she took the stage following back-to-back memorable opening performances by Justin Bieber with The Kid LAROI and Olivia Rodrigo.

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Later, she returned to the stage to blow everyone away with her gravity-defying performance of "Been Like This" and "You Right," where she stunned in a red jumpsuit.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Not to be outdone by her worm get-up, Doja Cat made a splash when she appeared onstage wearing an upside down chair as a hat while introducing Tommy Lee.

John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

She later used the same red chair to sit down as she presented Rodrigo with the fan-tweeted Best New Artist award. "I'm so relaxed," Doja joked as she leaned back against her hat-turned-chair.

Of course, Doja had to one-up herself one last time to close out the VMAs, wearing an stretched-out, oversized fedora, a pink shirt and boots resembling large chicken feet.

MTV

The "Say So" singer took to Instagram late last month to share the exciting news that she'd be hosting the show, which came just one day after MTV announced that she will also be one of the performers in this year’s star-studded lineup.

"I’m hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year Wowowowowowow 🤯 Tune in on 9/12 at 8pm on @mtv," she captioned the clip of MTV's announcement.

Doja Cat is no stranger to the VMAs stage, having performed her hits, "Say So" and "Like That," and taking home her first-ever Moon Person for Push Best New Artist at the last VMAs show. This year, she is set to raise the bar even higher with another eye-capturing performance and the chance to take home five awards, including two of the night’s highest honors, Video of the Year and Artist of the Year.

Doja Cat joined a powerhouse list of performers that included Shawn Mendes, who will debut a new performance of his latest hit single, "Summer of Love," Chlöe (of Chloe x Halle fame) making her highly-anticipated solo debut on the VMAs stage with the TV premiere of her first single, "Have Mercy," and Twenty One Pilots, who will perform their hit single, "Saturday."

Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Kacey Musgraves and Olivia Rodrigo also took the stage.

The MTV Video Music Awards air Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

