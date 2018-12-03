Don't get too excited about the prospect of Megan Fox walking the decks of the USS Enterprise just yet.

Rumors have been swirling since October that the former Transformers star may be headed to the final frontier aboard the fourth installment of the rebooted Star Trek film franchise.

However, when ET's Keltie Knight asked about the fan-fueled speculation, Fox said she had literally never heard the rumors before in her life.

"I love the rumor but where do these things come from?" Fox asked, explaining that she's "never on the internet" and therefore doesn't often know about this sort of speculation. "I literally have no idea what you're talking about."

Whispers about her casting began spreading in October when the actress posted a photo of her and Star Trek star John Cho sitting on the set of a panel discussion show (which turned out to be an episode of Talking Games for the popular YouTube channel Typical Gamer).

Fox appeared to tag Star Trek, and even overlay the Star Trek: The Next Generation logo, from the classic TV show. When a fan later shared a screengrab of the post and asked the official Star Trek twitter account what Fox's pic was all about, @StarTrek replied coyly with nothing but a suspicious smirking emoji.

However, it might have all just been a series of tongue-in-cheek jokes, because Fox said, "No one from Star Trek has [reached out.]"

"I've had no contact with that camp whatsoever," said Fox.

However, the actress admitted that she does consider herself a Trekkie, and she'd definitely be interested if the opportunity ever arose.

"I would love it. That sounds great. I'm a fan," Fox explained. "But literally there's zero truth to it so far. But maybe you'll make it happen!"

In the meantime, the 32-year-old actress and mother of three is busy exploring some uncharted locales and mysterious tales right here on Earth with her new Travel Channel series, Legends of the Lost With Megan Fox, where she journeys across the globe to explore some historical mysteries.

"Archaeology and anthropology is something that I've loved since I was a little kid. I've been really obsessed with just antiquity in general and ancient religions and that's the only area in school where I ever excelled and bothered paying attention," Fox shared. "So I wanted to utilize the platform I have to really explore things I'm passionate about, and this is one of them."

Legends of the Lost With Megan Fox premieres Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel.

