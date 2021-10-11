Megan Fox is getting candid about the "deep insecurities" she struggles with. In a new joint interview, Fox and her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, opened up to British GQ Style about how their internal struggles led them to find love within each other.

"Yeah, I have body dysmorphia. I have a lot of deep insecurities," Fox told the magazine.

"We may look at somebody and think, 'That person's so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.' They most likely don't feel that way about themselves," she continued.

While Fox didn't share the ways in which body dysmorphic disorder affects her, she did say that her relationship with the rocker has helped her find comfort in who she's always been deep down, especially after feeling like she never fit in with her family or in Hollywood.

"I think I had either put myself in, or allowed other people to put me in, this weird box that didn’t quite fit me, where I hadn’t lived my own life as myself for a really long time – the parts of me that were always eccentric or strange and didn’t belong within my own family unit or within Hollywood," Fox explained.

It wasn't until she met MGK that the 35-year-old actress felt she had finally found what her "heart was searching for."

"You know, famously, like, I’m an unusual person. And I had buried a lot of that because it didn’t have a place to live. That’s something that, meeting him, it’s like meeting your own soul's reflection," the Jennifer's Body star shared.

"I recognize so much of myself in him, and vice versa, and that locked-up part of me that I had put away. I’d always felt like there was that thing missing, that I’d given up on, that you’re always seeking," she continued. "But then you meet the person that completes that for you and you’re like, 'Oh, this is what my heart was searching for. That’s what that beacon was this whole time.'"

And it's something the "Papercuts" singer found in Fox too, telling the magazine that he never witnessed the kind of love he and Fox have in his own life until now.

"I came from broken homes and I watched love never work. Then I grew up where in pop culture they don’t even make romantic movies any more. It hurts my soul that I wasted 30 years of my life not having any desire," MGK shared.

He continued, "She’s helped me realize that you can’t bury trauma. No one knows anything about me. They don’t know how deep the rabbit hole goes with my childhood and with everything that my body has stored in itself."

The deep love the pair have found within each other hasn't always been easy, with MGK calling their relationship "ecstasy and agony."

"It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other. It’s ecstasy and agony for sure… I don’t want people to think anything’s perfect with us. I didn’t say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason," he said.

