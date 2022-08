Things are heating up! Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian are showing some skin for a SKIMS photo shoot, and the Till Death actress shared some sultry snapshots.

Fox took to Instagram on Monday and posted a trio of steamy Polaroids showing her and Kardashian rocking some skin-baring swim wear and getting suggestively intimate.

One pic shows the pair kneeling on a marble floor, face-to-face, while another pic saw Kardashian straddling Fox while she sat on a toilet, as they both stick out their tongues for the camera.

"BTS of my skims shoot with Kourtney," Fox wrote, adding, "Should we start an OnlyFans?"

Kardashian, meanwhile, complimented her photogenic friend and their steamy shoot, commenting, "We’re so cute 🖤"

The pair previously posed together for a racy SKIMS shoot in September 2021, and their bond has only gotten closer through the friendship between Fox's fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, and Kardashian's husband, Travis Barker.

For more on the couples' close connection, check out the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox Introduce 'Future Baby Daddies' at 2021 VMAs This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Considering Having More Kids (Source)

Megan Fox Stands Out in Eye-Catching Neon Green at MGK's Concert

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Never-Before-Seen Courthouse Wedding Pics

Kourtney Kardashian Lays on Top of Travis Barker in PDA-Packed Date