Megan Fox is speaking out about her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly amid allegations of infidelity. Fox took to Instagram Sunday to shut down rumors that MGK cheated on her with his guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, telling followers that there has been "no third party interference" of any kind in their nearly three-year relationship.

"There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons," Fox, who previously deleted her Instagram after a rift between her and the rocker, wrote.

She continued, "While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now."

The post comes just days after Lloyd silenced speculation that MGK cheated on Fox, 36, with her. According to a screenshot posted by Instagram account commentsbycelebs, Fox responded to a user who commented on her final post before her account disappeared. "He probably got with Sophie," the user speculated. "Maybe I got with Sophie," Fox retorted at the time, amid rumors of a split between her and the 32-year-old musician.

While the comments did not specify a last name, Lloyd's management team has since issued a statement on her behalf.

"Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media," her team told ET in a statement on Wednesday. "Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue."

Despite Fox and Kelly having a rocky Super Bowl weekend, a source told ET that the couple, who got engaged in 2022, are working on making things better. They were even spotted at a marriage counseling office Tuesday, where they were photographed, after reportedly spending two and a half hours inside.

"Megan and MGK have had ups and downs throughout their relationship, but at the end of the day, they have a lot of love for each other and a deep connection," the source shared. "They have very strong feelings for one another, so their emotions often come out in intense ways."

The source added, "They are working together with the goal of trying to mend things and move forward together."

For more on the couple, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are 'Working to Mend Things'

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted at Marriage Counseling Office

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly's 'Big Argument' Left Her 'Very Upset'

Megan Fox Hints at Machine Gun Kelly Breakup After He’s ‘Electrocuted’ On Stage This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery