Megan Fox's Boohoo Collection Is Coming -- Preview the Sexy Pieces

Megan Fox is launching a clothing collection, and the looks are just as bold as the star's personal style! The actress and celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, who also dresses Hailey Bieber and Dixie D'Amelio, has collaborated with global fashion retailer Boohoo on a stunning range of over 40 styles that encompass Fox's statement-making style.

Shoppers can sign up to be the first to hear about the launch when the Boohoo x Megan Fox collection drops on Oct. 19 at 12 p.m. EDT. Standout styles from Boohoo's biggest celebrity collaboration are modeled by the 35-year-old star in the campaign. Her pieces include a pleated red pajama-style matching set (perfect for the holidays!), sexy cut-out LBD, Ohio varsity jacket (a nod to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly's hometown) and an animal print trench coat that'll make any outfit.

"I am so excited to announce my first-ever fashion collaboration with boohoo! I feel like I’ve really come into my own over the past few years, especially when it comes to my personal style and this collection reflects exactly that. I’ve always wanted to have my own collection and boohoo really gave Maeve and I the freedom to express ourselves," Fox said in the press release.

Each piece from Fox's Boohoo collection will be available in sizes 2 to 24. Prices range from $12 to $120. Sign up to be notified of the launch and check back with ET to shop the Boohoo x Megan Fox line.

Sign up for more celebrity fashion! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Celeb-Inspired Leather Leggings to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe

The UGGs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing Are On Sale Now

The Best Online Sales To Shop Today: Adidas, Nordstrom and More

The Best Puffer Coats and Jackets to Shop Before the Holidays

Best Handbags for Fall 2021