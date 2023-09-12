Fans are speculating about what happened between Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake backstage at Tuesday's MTV Video Music Awards after cameras captured what appeared to be the rapper angrily yelling at the singer.

But sources tell ET that the meeting was actually a sweet moment between the two.

Sources tell ET that Justin told Megan, "It's so nice to meet you," while Megan replied, "No no this don't count, this don't count, we gotta meet proper."

Another source close to the situation tells ET: "Meg loves Justin. She was saying 'No, no, no, we've never met before.' It was their first time meeting and she was excited."

Justin appeared at the VMAs on Tuesday while reuniting with his *NSYNC bandmates JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone to present the Best Pop Video.

The group took the stage to thunderous applause, from Taylor Swift especially, who was freaking out in the crowd. And the singer was even more overwhelmed when they announced her as the winner for her "Anti-Hero" video.

Justin then ran into Meg backstage after his presentation.

