French Montana is getting some support while in the hospital.

On Monday, fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she'd stopped by the Intensive Care Unit, where he's being treated, to check on him and encourage him to get better.

"Get your mother**king a** out this mother**king bed and go home!" the 24-year-old performer tells Montana in a video posted on her Instagram Story, as he laughs behind her from his hospital bed. "Dang! They can't keep a real n*gga down."

Montana appears to be in good spirits, smiling while reclining in his bed and sporting one of his signature head wraps. Megan captioned the video, "Love you @frenchmontana."

Early Monday morning, 35-year-old Montana surprised fans when he tweeted that he's been in the ICU for nearly a week. A source told ET that Montana had recently been in four countries in six days, and that he is suffering from exhaustion, dehydration, an irregular heart rate and severe stomach pains. Doctors are keeping him hospitalized for continued observation.

Montana's post came just days after TMZ reported that Montana was taken to a hospital in Los Angeles on Thursday after suffering from cardiac issues and dealing with painful nausea.

At the time, a rep for the LA County Sheriff's Department told ET that deputies had initially responded to a robbery at a home in Calabasas, California, that was occupied by Montana, but that there was no evidence of a robbery found. After they arrived, however, deputies noticed that Montana was having medical issues and called the paramedics. The rapper was then transported to a local hospital.

Sources told TMZ that Montana was suffering from an elevated heart rate and stomach pains, and that it could have been a result of eating contaminated food.

ET previously reached out to Montana's reps for comment.

