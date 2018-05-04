Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Postpone Their Honeymoon

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be staying in town after their May 19 wedding.

The pair will not jet off for their romantic honeymoon right after saying "I do," Kensington Palace confirmed in a press briefing on Friday.

“The couple will be going on honeymoon, but not straightaway,” Kensington Palace spokesman Jason Knauf said. “They will have their first engagement as a married couple in the week after the wedding.”

When they do get a chance to get away, Meghan and Harry are expected to honeymoon in Namibia -- a place where they'll find plenty of privacy, as it's one of the least densely populated countries in the world. Travel + Leisure magazine reported last month that the twosome will stay at Namibia's newest luxury camp, Natural Selection's Hoanib Valley Camp.

Harry and Meghan have spent time together in Africa before. In the couple's first joint interview with BBC News after announcing their engagement last November, Harry revealed he and Meghan went camping together in Botswana early in their courtship, solidifying their relationship.

"We met once and then twice, back-to-back, two dates in London, last July," Harry said. "I think about three, maybe four weeks later, I managed to persuade her to come join me in Botswana and we camped out with each other under the stars. We spent five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic. Then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure we had a chance to get to know each other."

