Why Meghan Markle Won't Have a Maid of Honor for Her Royal Wedding With Prince Harry

In 15 days, all eyes will be on Meghan Markle as she says "I do" to Prince Harry.

Ever since the two became engaged, fans have been speculating who the former Suits star would choose to serve as her maid of honor for her royal wedding at St. George's Chapel on May 19. But after months of patiently waiting to hear who she'd select, it was revealed on Friday that Meghan has actually decided not to have one.

"She has a very close-knit circle of friends and she didn't want to choose one over another," a spokesman from Kensington Palace tells ET. "All have been actively involved in helping her prepare for the day and will be there in the days beforehand. She's very happy to have their support."

Before the announcement was made, many believed that Meghan's stylist and close pal, Jessica Mulroney, would be fulfilling the role. Earlier this year, Jessica flew to London to help the bride-to-be select a top-secret wedding dress designer to create two custom-made dresses for Meghan. She's also been helping Meghan with wedding planning over the past few months, assisting the Los Angeles native with all the final touches.

Others rumored to be in the running for maid of honor were Lindsay Roth, Meghan's best friend from Northwestern University, Heather Dorak, her former Pilates instructor in Los Angeles, and fellow actress Priyanka Chopra.

Last week, the Quantico star revealed that although she won't be a bridesmaid for Meghan's wedding, she will witness her pal exchange vows with Prince Harry.

"Yes I'm going," Priyanka announced during her guest appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. "But that's all."

She also appeared on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she revealed she has yet to pick out a dress for Meghan's special day. "I haven't even [been] fitted yet," she said. "I'm more stressed out about wearing a small hat."

