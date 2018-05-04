Meghan Markle Spotted Getting in Shape for Her Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle is working on her fitness.

With the royal wedding just two weeks away, the 36-year-old bride-to-be is not taking a break from her beloved exercise classes. Earlier this week, Meghan was spotted leaving her private exercise class at Heartcore in Kensington, England. Her Pilates instructor, George, was also seen leaving the class after her.

In the pic, the Suits star tries to keep a low profile, wearing a gray beanie, dark sunglasses, a long-sleeve black shirt with a vest, and navy workout pants. In her hand she carries a water bottle and umbrella while rocking her stunning engagement ring.

Heartcore offers a variety of exercise classes, including Pilates, barre and strength and conditioning. Meghan has previously revealed that she swears by a specific method of Pilates, in which a Megaformer machine is used throughout an hour-long class for a total body workout. "[It's] hands down the best thing you could do for your body," the Los Angeles native once explained. "You keep coming back for several reasons."

"Your body changes immediately," she continued. "Give it two classes and you will see a difference."

Back in February, ET decided to give the future royal's favorite fitness class a try. Read our review (HERE).

While Meghan gets to enjoy taking these classes when she can, her life will drastically change once she's officially a royal. Watch below to hear how!

