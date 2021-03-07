When Oprah Winfrey said there was "no subject off-limits," she meant it. On Sunday, Winfrey's highly anticipated interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aired on CBS, and as promised, the couple answered nearly every question.

Meghan and Harry's candor also made it clear why they apparently have a "tense" relationship with the royal family. Among the biggest revelations were that Harry and Meghan actually married three days before their wedding, and that Meghan claimed it was Kate who made her cry ahead of the event, contrary to reports of the reverse.

"A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining -- yes, the issue was correct -- about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings. And I thought, in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading to the wedding, that it didn't make sense to not be just doing whatever -- what everyone else was doing, which was trying to be supportive, knowing what was going on with my dad and whatnot," Meghan said.

Meghan added that she didn't think it was fair to get into more details of the issue, because Kate had apologized, and she had accepted it.

The actress also discussed tensions surrounding her son, Archie, and concerns about "how dark his skin would be."

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET prior to the airing of the tell-all conversation that Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, planned to address the subject of racism.

"My understanding is that she is going to discuss racism in Britain but also within the royal family," Nicholl told ET last week. "I am told there are some members of the royal family who [Meghan] may be pinpointing. ...Don't forget, it was Princess Michael of Kent who wore that very controversial blackamoor broach when she met Meghan at Buckingham Palace."

In 2017, Princess Michael did in fact don a blackamoor broach to a Christmas banquet at Buckingham Palace that Meghan and Harry were attending. As BBC reported at the time, "Blackamoor figures and sculptures are exotic figures which usually depict African men and were prominent in the 17th and 18th centuries."

The accessory caused so much controversy that Michael, who had worn the broach on several occasions prior, released a statement that she was "very sorry and distressed that it has caused offense."

For more on Meghan and Harry's bombshell interview, check out the video below.

