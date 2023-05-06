Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son, Archie, is officially four!

The youngster is celebrating his fourth birthday on Saturday, May 6, simultaneously making royal fans wonder how time has flown so quickly since his highly anticipated birth back in 2019. As is no secret at this point, the couple's firstborn is commemorating his special day in California while his great-grandfather, King Charles III's, coronation festivities are underway in England. While dad Harry has flown across the pond to attend the hallmark occasion, mom Meghan stayed back in America with the birthday boy and the couple's 22-month-old daughter, Lilibet. ET has learned that Archie's birthday celebration will be a small gathering with friends and family in Montecito.

"While Prince Harry joins the pump and the pageantry over here, it's going to be a much quieter occasion for Meghan over in California, who will be bringing together some of her closest friends and family for birthday celebrations for Archie," journalist and Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie previously told ET.

As for Harry, the day marks his public reunion with the royal family since releasing his bombshell memoir, Spare, and the couple's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. According to Scobie, Harry has been in contact with Charles in the lead-up to the festivities.

"Harry's had several conversations with his father over the months since the release of the book, largely about the coronation itself and, of course, matters to do with Frogmore Cottage, which the couple will no longer have the keys for any week now," Scobie says.

ET

He could not say the same, however, for Harry and his older brother, Prince William.

"It's been stone-cold silence between the two brothers and that's continued since the queen's funeral through the release of the Netflix series, the book, and, of course, now this trip to London," the royal correspondent said, "and I don't think things will change."

Last year, Archie received digital birthday wishes from his famous relatives on social media.

Plenty of special programming and live footage from the coronation ceremony will be available to watch live on May 6, starting at 5 a.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Audiences will also be able to view coverage on CBS News, including the concert featuring Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on Sunday, May 7. Additionally, others can watch the coronation online on these streaming platforms.

RELATED CONTENT:

Queen Camilla's Ex-Husband Andrew Parker Bowles Attends Coronation

Princess Charlotte Is a Doting Sister at King Charles III's Coronation

Kate Middleton Wears Elegant Royal Blue Cape to Coronation

Prince George Makes History at King Charles III's Coronation

Prince Harry Arrives to King Charles III's Coronation

Prince Charles Had 'Emotional' Meeting With Prince Harry's Kids, Archie and Lilibet (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery