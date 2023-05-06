Queen Camilla's Ex-Husband Andrew Parker Bowles Attends Coronation

Among the many celebrity guests and members of the royal family attending King Charles' coronation was Camilla, Queen Consort's ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles. The retired British Army officer was seen arriving at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday ahead of the official ceremony.

Camilla was married to Bowles from 1973 to 1995, before the two divorced after 21 years of marriage. The couple had two children -- Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Parker Bowles -- before they separated.

A decade later after her divorce, Camilla became engaged to Charles, with whom she's had a longtime friendship, in February 2005. The two were officially married a few months later, in April.

After marrying Charles, Camilla became the Duchess of Cornwall, a title she held until Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022. Following her husband's accession as King Charles III, Camila became known as Queen Consort.

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

During the Saturday's coronation, she will be anointed and crowned as Queen Camilla.

Following his marriage to Camilla, Bowles married his longtime friend, Rosemary Alice Pitman, in 1996. The couple even attended the wedding of Charles and Camilla and remained married until Pitman's death in 2010.

Although the actual anointment during the coronation ceremony is not broadcast publicly, plenty of special programming and live footage from the ceremony will be available to watch live on May 6, starting at 5 a.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Audiences will also be able to view coverage on CBS News, including the concert featuring Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on Sunday, May 7. Additionally, others can watch the coronation online on these streaming platforms.

