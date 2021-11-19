Meghan Markle Dishes on Relaxing Thanksgiving Plans

Meghan Markle is ready for a royally relaxing holiday season. During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week, the 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex dished on how she and Prince Harry plan to celebrate Thanksgiving with their 2-year-old son, Archie, and 5-month-old daughter, Lilibet.

"I love to cook," Meghan told Ellen when asked about their family's plans. "I love to cook. We'll be home and just sort of relax and settle in."

"It's our second Thanksgiving at home in California, so it will be nice," she added of the couple's Montecito, California, home. "It'll be really nice."

Meghan and Harry, 37, made the move back to the former actress' home state in early 2020 after stepping back as senior members of the royal family. The pair welcomed their second child in June.

Meghan told Ellen that Harry "loves" living in California.

"Well, we moved here during lockdown, exactly when things shut down, so we've just been able to spend a lot of time at home and creating our home, but I think it's just the lifestyle and the weather is pretty great," she shared. "But we're just happy."

During her visit to the talk show, Meghan also opened up about life as a mom of two and how Archie is handling big brother duties.

"Archie is just such a gentle soul," the doting mom gushed. "He loves being a big brother, but everybody tells you, somebody told H and I, when you have one kid it’s a hobby and two’s parenting, and we realize what it is like for the second child, but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along, so they had that moment of, 'This is fun, oh, this is how it is now.'"

