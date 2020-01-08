Could Meghan Markle ever return to acting?

Some fans have their fingers crossed after the Duchess of Sussex announced in a statement on Wednesday that she and Prince Harry are planning to "step back" as "senior" members of the royal family, and working to become "financially independent."

Many fans first became familiar with Meghan for her role as Rachel Zane on Suits. She starred in the USA Network series from 2011-2018, alongside Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty and Abigail Spencer, all whom she's remained close with over the years. They were just a few of the lucky celebrity guests invited to attend Meghan and Harry's royal wedding in May 2018.

"I just want Meghan Markle to go back to acting. I need another @Suits_USA spin off," one fan tweeted, with another adding, "Meghan Markle really pulled a Rachel Zane. I couldn't be more proud."

Meghan Markle really pulled a Rachel Zane. I coudn’t be more proud 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/EmCkfAiOKn — Kim (@zaneskarla) January 8, 2020

Others joked about Meghan's potential return to TV by suggesting that she could play "herself" in an upcoming season of The Crown. The Netflix-original drama series chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.

"Meghan Markle in 2027 when she wins an Emmy for playing herself in The Crown, season 8 episode, about today," a fan tweeted, alongside a video of Nicki Minaj.

meghan markle in 2027 when she wins an emmy for playing herself in the crown season 8 episode about today pic.twitter.com/3WbpqUOwDx — matt (@RealMattGannon) January 8, 2020

"If this all sets up a Meghan Markle return to acting while Harry carries her bags at the Oscars...," a similar tweet, featuring a gif of Rihanna placing a crown on her head, read.

If this all sets up a Meghan Markle return to acting while Harry carries her bags at the Oscars... pic.twitter.com/nyXqViAk07 — Kelly 🕷📚 • 124 (@hughesytweets) January 8, 2020

Even Andy Cohen weighed in, personally inviting Meghan to join the cast of the popular Bravo reality series, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"Open invite for The Duchess to join #RHOBH !!!" he commented on the latest Instagram post from Sussex Royal.

See more social reactions below:

So I guess Meghan Markle is going acting again to be financially independent? Do we get a Suits spinoff in Seattle? — Hua Zhong (@hua_zhong) January 8, 2020

does this means that meghan markle can go back to acting pic.twitter.com/WpRGvmzo37 — marti (@befcresunset) January 8, 2020

Question time: Will Meghan Markle be able to act again? — Jayelle in the Roaring 20s 🍑🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈💖💜💙 (@GreenEyedLilo) January 8, 2020

Hey @DancingABC ... this couple is looking to be financially independent.... 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/vINESezfHp — DWTSGossip (@DWTSGossip) January 8, 2020

I won’t be surprised if Meghan Markle wakes up one day and say she wants to go back to acting. — 👑 AbduL 👑 (@Abdul_TJ) January 8, 2020

Wait so she can start acting again???? Meghan Markle for @HBO SUCCESSION. Get it trending! — Will (@McNiffed) January 8, 2020

Meghan Markle gave more notice to USA’s “Suits” than she did to the monarchy. We love to see it. — Shantira Jackson (@tira_tira_tira) January 8, 2020

As for why Meghan and Harry are working to become financially independent from the royal family, their official Sussex royal website states that they "take great pride in their work and are committed to continuing their charitable endeavours as well as establishing new ones"

"In addition, they value the ability to earn a professional income, which in the current structure they are prohibited from doing," the website adds. "For this reason, they have made the choice to become members of the Royal Family with financial independence. Their Royal Highnesses feel this new approach will enable them to continue to carry out their duties for Her Majesty The Queen, while having the future financial autonomy to work externally."

Read their full statement to the press here, and watch the video below for more on Meghan and Harry.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Make Royal History: What Their Latest Statement Means

Queen Elizabeth Speaks Out on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Decision to Step Back From Royal Family

Royal Fans React to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Shocking Decision

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Stepping Back From Royal Duties

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Look Refreshed and Relaxed During First Official Appearance of 2020! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery