Meghan Markle Fans Want Her to Return to Acting After Duchess Steps Back From Royal Duties
Could Meghan Markle ever return to acting?
Some fans have their fingers crossed after the Duchess of Sussex announced in a statement on Wednesday that she and Prince Harry are planning to "step back" as "senior" members of the royal family, and working to become "financially independent."
Many fans first became familiar with Meghan for her role as Rachel Zane on Suits. She starred in the USA Network series from 2011-2018, alongside Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty and Abigail Spencer, all whom she's remained close with over the years. They were just a few of the lucky celebrity guests invited to attend Meghan and Harry's royal wedding in May 2018.
"I just want Meghan Markle to go back to acting. I need another @Suits_USA spin off," one fan tweeted, with another adding, "Meghan Markle really pulled a Rachel Zane. I couldn't be more proud."
Others joked about Meghan's potential return to TV by suggesting that she could play "herself" in an upcoming season of The Crown. The Netflix-original drama series chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.
"Meghan Markle in 2027 when she wins an Emmy for playing herself in The Crown, season 8 episode, about today," a fan tweeted, alongside a video of Nicki Minaj.
"If this all sets up a Meghan Markle return to acting while Harry carries her bags at the Oscars...," a similar tweet, featuring a gif of Rihanna placing a crown on her head, read.
Even Andy Cohen weighed in, personally inviting Meghan to join the cast of the popular Bravo reality series, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
"Open invite for The Duchess to join #RHOBH !!!" he commented on the latest Instagram post from Sussex Royal.
See more social reactions below:
As for why Meghan and Harry are working to become financially independent from the royal family, their official Sussex royal website states that they "take great pride in their work and are committed to continuing their charitable endeavours as well as establishing new ones"
"In addition, they value the ability to earn a professional income, which in the current structure they are prohibited from doing," the website adds. "For this reason, they have made the choice to become members of the Royal Family with financial independence. Their Royal Highnesses feel this new approach will enable them to continue to carry out their duties for Her Majesty The Queen, while having the future financial autonomy to work externally."
Read their full statement to the press here, and watch the video below for more on Meghan and Harry.
