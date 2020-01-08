News

Meghan Markle Fans Want Her to Return to Acting After Duchess Steps Back From Royal Duties

By Desiree Murphy‍
Could Meghan Markle ever return to acting?

Some fans have their fingers crossed after the Duchess of Sussex announced in a statement on Wednesday that she and Prince Harry are planning to "step back" as "senior" members of the royal family, and working to become "financially independent."

Many fans first became familiar with Meghan for her role as Rachel Zane on Suits. She starred in the USA Network series from 2011-2018, alongside Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty and Abigail Spencer, all whom she's remained close with over the years. They were just a few of the lucky celebrity guests invited to attend Meghan and Harry's royal wedding in May 2018.

"I just want Meghan Markle to go back to acting. I need another @Suits_USA spin off," one fan tweeted, with another adding, "Meghan Markle really pulled a Rachel Zane. I couldn't be more proud."

 

Others joked about Meghan's potential return to TV by suggesting that she could play "herself" in an upcoming season of The Crown. The Netflix-original drama series chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.

"Meghan Markle in 2027 when she wins an Emmy for playing herself in The Crown, season 8 episode, about today," a fan tweeted, alongside a video of Nicki Minaj.

"If this all sets up a Meghan Markle return to acting while Harry carries her bags at the Oscars...," a similar tweet, featuring a gif of Rihanna placing a crown on her head, read.

Even Andy Cohen weighed in, personally inviting Meghan to join the cast of the popular Bravo reality series, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"Open invite for The Duchess to join #RHOBH !!!" he commented on the latest Instagram post from Sussex Royal.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

As for why Meghan and Harry are working to become financially independent from the royal family, their official Sussex royal website states that they "take great pride in their work and are committed to continuing their charitable endeavours as well as establishing new ones"

"In addition, they value the ability to earn a professional income, which in the current structure they are prohibited from doing," the website adds. "For this reason, they have made the choice to become members of the Royal Family with financial independence. Their Royal Highnesses feel this new approach will enable them to continue to carry out their duties for Her Majesty The Queen, while having the future financial autonomy to work externally."

Read their full statement to the press here, and watch the video below for more on Meghan and Harry.

