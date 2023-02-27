No one can deny it: Meghan Markle knows good style. Whether she's making a virtual appearance in a designer dress by Oscar de la Renta, sporting a pair of sleek Bermuda shorts, or she's sitting down for an interview in a chic maternity look, it's clear that the Duchess of Sussex has an eye for fashion. But what might make her sartorial choices even more compelling is the fact that they're great for everyday occasions and, more often than not, come from affordable brands. Case in point: an easy, breezy linen dress.

Meghan wore a dress from MagicLinen in 2020 during an outing in Los Angeles and it sold out a few hours afterwards. Right now, the European clothing and bedding brand has the Markle-approved linen Royal Toscana dress in stock in eight unique colors. Anyone can wear this warm weather staple with an asymmetrical hem, two side pockets, button closure on the back, and a loose fit.

If you're looking for a new spring dress to add to your rotation for a day in the park or spring break getaway, shop Meghan Markle's spring-perfect linen dress in clay red, woodrose, white, black, and teal blue below. The light coral colorway is on sale for $71 right now to wear all season long.

