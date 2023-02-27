Shopping

Meghan Markle’s Breezy Linen Dress Is a Must-Have This Spring — And It's On Sale for $71

By Dale Arden Chong
Meghan Markle Global Citizen Live festival
Angela Weiss/Getty

No one can deny it: Meghan Markle knows good style. Whether she's making a virtual appearance in a designer dress by Oscar de la Renta, sporting a pair of sleek Bermuda shorts, or she's sitting down for an interview in a chic maternity look, it's clear that the Duchess of Sussex has an eye for fashion. But what might make her sartorial choices even more compelling is the fact that they're great for everyday occasions and, more often than not, come from affordable brands. Case in point: an easy, breezy linen dress.

Meghan wore a dress from MagicLinen in 2020 during an outing in Los Angeles and it sold out a few hours afterwards. Right now, the European clothing and bedding brand has the Markle-approved linen Royal Toscana dress in stock in eight unique colors. Anyone can wear this warm weather staple with an asymmetrical hem, two side pockets, button closure on the back, and a loose fit. 

If you're looking for a new spring dress to add to your rotation for a day in the park or spring break getaway, shop Meghan Markle's spring-perfect linen dress in clay red, woodrose, white, black, and teal blue below. The light coral colorway is on sale for $71 right now to wear all season long. 

Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Light Coral
MagicLinen Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Light Pink
MagicLinen
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Light Coral

The light pink version gives us all the spring vibes. 

$89$71
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Teal Blue
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Teal Blue
MagicLinen
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Teal Blue

Stay comfortable all spring long with this relaxed, loose fit dress style.

$89
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in White
MagicLinen Toscana Dress
MagicLinen
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in White

Style this breezy dress with a pair of flats and a hat like Markle, or wear it with strappy sandals and a denim jacket. There's no going wrong here.

$89
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Woodrose
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Woodrose
MagicLinen
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Woodrose

This woodrose linen dress can be dressed up or down for all of your spring occasions. 

$89
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Clay
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Clay
MagicLinen
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Clay

Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this stylish clay colored dress. 

$89
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Black
MagicLinen Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Black
MagicLinen
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Black

The linen dress in black is destined to become your wardrobe staple.

$89

