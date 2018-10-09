Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson Has Engagement Party

Just months after Meghan Markle tied the knot with Prince Harry, her ex-husband is getting ready to do the same.

Despite reports that Trevor Engelson, who was married to Markle from 2011 to 2014, wed nutritionist Tracey Kurland on Saturday in California, a source tells ET it was just an engagement party. According to the source, the couple celebrated their romance at Kurland's parent's home in Hidden Hills, California. Since-deleted Instagram photos show the pair happily posing for pics together, with Kurland sporting an off-the-shoulder gown.

Engelson, 41, proposed to Kurland, 32, in Napa Valley in June, just two weeks after his ex-wife's high-profile nuptials to Prince Harry. Engelson, a film producer, started dating Kurland in 2017.

The producer has apparently had a good sense of humor about his split from Markle. Last year, he even talked about developing a comedy series about a man who shares custody of his children with an ex-wife who happens to marry into the British royal family.

Markle started dating Engelson in 2004. They married in 2011 in Jamaica and separated in 2013. She started dating Prince Harry in June 2016.

It's a big time for weddings in Markle and Prince Harry's circles. His cousin, Princess Eugenie, is set to marry Jack Brooksbank on Friday at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had their wedding.

