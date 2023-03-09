No one can deny it: Meghan Markle knows good style. Whether she's making a virtual appearance in a designer dress by Oscar de la Renta, sporting a pair of sleek Bermuda shorts, or she's sitting down for an interview in a chic maternity look, it's clear that the Duchess of Sussex has an eye for fashion. But what might make her sartorial choices even more compelling is the fact that they're great for everyday occasions and, more often than not, come from affordable brands. Case in point: an easy, breezy linen dress.

Meghan wore a dress from MagicLinen in 2020 during an outing in Los Angeles and it sold out a few hours afterwards. Right now, the European clothing and bedding brand has the Markle-approved linen Royal Toscana dress in stock in eight unique colors. Anyone can wear this spring staple with an asymmetrical hem, two side pockets, button closure on the back, and a loose fit.

If you're looking for a new spring dress to add to your rotation for a day in the park or spring break getaway, shop Meghan Markle's spring-perfect linen dress in clay red, woodrose, white, black, and teal blue below. The light coral colorway is on sale for $71 right now to wear all season long.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle's Sunglasses Are A Spring Staple — Shop Her Favorite Le Specs Style

Meghan Markle’s Comfy Veja Sneakers Are a Must-Have for Spring: Shop The Royal Staple at Amazon and Gilt

The 12 Most Popular Spring Dresses Under $50 at Amazon To Shop

The 16 Best Easter Dresses to Shop Right Now

15 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Budget: Shop Amazon, Revolve, Lulu's, Reformation and More

The Best Spring Dresses for Every Occasion

Lulu's International Women's Day Sale: Take 20% Off Wedding Guest Dresses, Spring Break Outfits and More

Reese Witherspoon Just Nailed This Spring Sandal Trend — Get the Look

The 20 Best Sandals to Add To Your Spring Wardrobe

The Best Spring-Ready Amazon Fashion Finds: Shop Sandals, Denim Shorts, Dresses and More

The Best Amazon Deals on Biker Shorts To Wear This Spring

Celeb-Loved Swimsuit Brand Frankies Bikinis Launches Spring 2023 Line

The Best Spring Jackets for Women to Wear Now — Shop 5 Stylish Trends