No one can deny it: Meghan Markle knows good style. Whether she's making a virtual appearance in a classy designer dress by Oscar de la Renta, sporting a pair of sleek, Bermuda shorts, or she's sitting down for an interview in a chic maternity look, it's clear that the Duchess of Sussex has an eye for fashion. But what might make her sartorial choices even more compelling is the fact that they're great for everyday occasions and, more often than not, come from affordable brands. Case in point: an easy, breathable linen summer dress.

In 2020, Meghan wore a dress from MagicLinen during an outing in Los Angeles and it sold out a few hours afterwards. Right now, the European clothing and bedding brand has the Markle-approved linen Royal Toscana dress in stock in six unique colors. Anyone can wear this warm weather staple with an asymmetrical hem, two pockets, and a loose fit.

If you're looking for a new summer dress to add to your rotation for a summer day, shop Meghan Markle's classic linen dress in coral, clay red, woodrose, and teal blue below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle's Linen Shorts Are the New Summer Trend

Shop the 24 Best Summer Dresses Under $45

Shop Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon for Summer 2022

10 Summer Staples to Shop at Madewell's Secret Sale Today

The Best Summer Dresses for 2022: Shop Linen, Midi, Mini and Slip Dresses Starting at Just $30

The 30 Best Sandals for Summer 2022

15 Stylish Summer Wedding Guest Dresses to Shop This Season

12 Best Summer Sandals Deals at Nordstrom Rack

Meghan Markle’s Comfy Sneakers Are a Must-Have

Reese Witherspoon's Braided Block Heel Sandals Are Summer's Hottest Shoe — Get the Look