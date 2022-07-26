Meghan Markle’s Linen Summer Dress Is a Must-Have For Summer 2022
No one can deny it: Meghan Markle knows good style. Whether she's making a virtual appearance in a classy designer dress by Oscar de la Renta, sporting a pair of sleek, Bermuda shorts, or she's sitting down for an interview in a chic maternity look, it's clear that the Duchess of Sussex has an eye for fashion. But what might make her sartorial choices even more compelling is the fact that they're great for everyday occasions and, more often than not, come from affordable brands. Case in point: an easy, breathable linen summer dress.
In 2020, Meghan wore a dress from MagicLinen during an outing in Los Angeles and it sold out a few hours afterwards. Right now, the European clothing and bedding brand has the Markle-approved linen Royal Toscana dress in stock in six unique colors. Anyone can wear this warm weather staple with an asymmetrical hem, two pockets, and a loose fit.
If you're looking for a new summer dress to add to your rotation for a summer day, shop Meghan Markle's classic linen dress in coral, clay red, woodrose, and teal blue below.
The light pink version gives us all the summer vibes.
Stay comfortable all summer long with this relaxed, loose fit dress style.
Style this breezy dress with a pair of flats and a hat like Markle, or wear it with strappy sandals and a denim jacket. There's no going wrong here.
This woodrose linen dress can be dressed up or down for all of your summer occasions.
Add a pop of color to your summer dress collection with this stylish clay colored dress.
The linen dress in black is destined to become your wardrobe staple.
