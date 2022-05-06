Shopping

Meghan Markle’s Linen Summer Dress Is On Sale Ahead of Summer 2022

By Dale Arden Chong‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Meghan Markle Linen
Karwai Tang/Getty

No one can deny it: Meghan Markle knows good style. Whether she's making a virtual appearance in a classy designer dress by Oscar de la Renta, sporting a pair of sleek, sustainable sneakers, or she's sitting down for an interview in a chic maternity look, it's clear that the Duchess of Sussex has an eye for fashion. But what might make her sartorial choices even more compelling is the fact that they're great for everyday occasions and, more often than not, come from affordable brands. Case in point: an easy, breathable linen summer dress.

In 2020, Meghan wore an $89 dress from MagicLinen during an outing in Los Angeles and it sold out a few hours afterwards. The European clothing and bedding brand just launched the Markle-approved linen Royal Toscana dress in three new colors. Anyone can wear this warm weather staple with an asymmetrical hem, two pockets, and a loose fit. It's available right now in sizes XS to XL and might just sell out again. 

If you're looking for a new spring or summer dress to add to your rotation for a summer day, shop Meghan Markle's classic linen dress in coral, clay red, woodrose, and teal blue below. 

Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Light Coral
MagicLinen Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Light Pink
MagicLinen
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Light Coral

The light pink version gives us all the spring vibes. 

$89$80
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Teal Blue
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Teal Blue
MagicLinen
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Teal Blue
$89
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Woodrose
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Woodrose
MagicLinen
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Woodrose
$89
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Clay
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Clay
MagicLinen
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Clay
$89
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in White
MagicLinen Toscana Dress
MagicLinen
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in White

Style this breezy dress with a pair of flats and a hat like Markle, or wear it with strappy sandals and a denim jacket. There's no going wrong here.

$89
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Black
MagicLinen Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Black
MagicLinen
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Black

The linen dress in black is destined to become your wardrobe staple.

$89
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Gray
MagicLinen Royal Toscana Dress in Gray
MagicLinen
Royal Toscana Linen Dress in Gray

The royal-approved dress in gray is perfect for spring.

$89$80

