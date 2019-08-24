It's been an emotional year for Meghan McCain.

The former The View co-host took to social media on Saturday to pen a heart-wrenching post dedicated to her late father, Senator John McCain, ahead of the 1-year anniversary of his death. The politician died on Aug. 25, 2018 after a long battle with brain cancer.

‪"Last year tomorrow, August 25th was the worst day of my life. I lost my hero," she tweeted alongside a photo of their hands. "I miss my father every single day, I will for the rest of my life. Grief is omnipresent and relentless. For every single person who has sent prayers, love & support to my family, we are truly grateful."

Posting another photo of herself with her father, Meghan announced that she would be taking a "breaking from social media."

"On this anniversary until his birthday after the 29th I am going to take a break from social media for reflection," she continued. "The memory of my father's life continues to guide me today, as it always will. Remember to cherish your loved ones and be grateful for every moment you have with them. I still can’t believe my heart didn’t stop when yours did Dad..."

Meghan, who recently opened up about suffering a miscarriage, has been vocal about coping with grief and loss.

"It’s horrible," she revealed in an interview with Porter in February. “I’m in therapy, I’m in counseling. I’m reading Joan Didion -- books and books about grief, doing everything I possibly can. I’m trying to meditate -- I’m terrible at it."

Meghan and the late politician were extremely close, she said, sharing that they spoke up to seven times a day and still has the impulse to reach for her phone and call him.

“I wake up groggy sometimes and have this impulse to call him, which I have done... but he’s not answering,” Meghan reflected. “I feel like I’ve lost a part of my body, like I’ve had something amputated. I know that sounds dramatic.”

