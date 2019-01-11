Meghan McCain is grateful for the support she and her family received following the death of her father, John McCain. The 34-year-old co-host of The View lost her senator dad in August, and was open about her struggles in the aftermath, giving a touching speech at his funeral.

On Thursday, she appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she opened up about the experience and the people who supported her along the way.

"First of all, there was a time in my life when I didn’t even think I could come back to New York and I didn’t think I could ever see someone like you again,” she told Cohen. "I didn’t think I could appear on a fun show again. I was so heartbroken and dead. So I’m really happy just to be here and alive. America’s support for my family, I think you’re not going to see that again for generations. It was incredible and I’m still grateful.”

Noting that the Trump family “made cancer harder for my family,” she praised former Vice President Joe Biden for his support throughout the process. Biden’s son, Beau, lost his battle to the same brain cancer that Senator McCain suffered from several years earlier.

"I probably wouldn’t be here without Joe Biden,” Meghan said. "I don’t know if I would have really survived it without him. We obviously disagree politically and if he runs for president I have to quit The View because I can’t say anything bad about him. I don’t think I could do it."

As for her moving speech at her father’s funeral, Meghan notes it was the hardest thing she’s ever had to do in her life.

"I can never do anything like that again, ever,” she said. “It was so intense. I’ve never taken drugs, but it’s what I imagine being on drugs would have been like. You just look out and there’s every president, notable figure. And when I was walking up I was like, ‘I can’t believe my father wanted me to do this.’ I really wanted to be in the moment. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done in my life and by far the hardest and worst."

Meghan has been very open with her grief following the loss of her father. For more, watch the clip below:

