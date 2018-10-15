Meghan McCain Visits Late Father John McCain’s Grave in Emotional Post

Meghan McCain is still mourning the loss of her father, Senator John McCain.

Over the weekend, the 33-year-old co-host of The View shared a photo from her dad’s gravesite at the United States Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland.

“I miss you the most on Sunday,” Meghan captioned the image, which shows off the many American flags and flowers left on John’s grave.

On Aug. 25, John died following a long battle with brain cancer. He was 81.

After his death, Meghan took a break from her co-hosting duties on The View, having just returned last week. On her first day back on the morning show, an emotional Meghan thanked her co-hosts for their support and encouragement.

In addition to gushing over her co-hosts, Meghan also called out the country’s divisive political climate.

“We can never surrender what is happening in the country right now. I know people are scared. We do not surrender. I am not surrendering,” she said. “ You don't do it either and you have to join me in not surrendering. I am still here fighting and I want all of you to fight with me.”

Meghan’s statements about the country on The View echoed her powerful eulogy at her father’s memorial service last month.

"The America of John McCain is generous and welcoming and bold. She is resourceful and confident and secure. She meets her responsibilities. She speaks quietly because she is strong. America does not boast because she has no need," she said during the service. "The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great.”

Watch the video below for more on the McCain family:

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan McCain Cries During Emotional First Day Back on 'The View' Since Death of Her Father

Meghan McCain's Friend Says She's 'Still Working Through' Father's Death

'The View' Ladies Praise Meghan McCain for Her Emotional Eulogy at Father's Funeral

Related Gallery