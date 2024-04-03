Meghan McCain is not impressed by the upcoming off-Broadway musical comedy Ghost of John McCain.

Deadline reported this week that the upcoming show is "a musical comedy set inside the brain of Donald Trump that got under the skin of Meghan McCain."

The musical is produced by a team including political strategist Jason Rose and late Senator John McCain's longtime campaign consultant Max Rose. It is set for its off-Broadway debut Labor Day Weekend at the Soho Playhouse in New York City.

On Tuesday, Meghan, the 39-year-old daughter of the late senator took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice her disgust at the newly announced show.

"This is trash - nothing more than a gross cash grab by mediocre desperate people," Meghan wrote in response to an article about the show. "I hope it bombs."

John McCain and Meghan McCain on 'The View' - Heidi Gutman /Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Arizona senator and former presidential candidate John McCain died in 2018 after a lengthy battle with cancer just shy of his 82nd birthday.

Former President Donald Trump has a long-standing tension with the McCain family after he previously called John McCain, a United States Navy veteran, a "loser" due to his being captured as a prisoner of war.

Meghan served as a co-host on The View during Trump's presidency and though she is a Republican and conservative TV personality, was publicly outspoken against Trump. She also maintained a close personal friendship with President Joe Biden, who supported her family during her father's battle with cancer.

"Trump years were really arduous and intense for everyone. Sometimes I'm the only conservative person people come into contact with in media and certainly on The View," Meghan told ET in 2021.

Joy Behar and Meghan McCain on 'The View' - Jenny Anderson/ABC via Getty Images

Meghan left The View in 2021 and has ongoing tensions with several of the show's panelists. During ET's exclusive sit-down with the Bad Republican author in 2021, she explained some of the tension she experienced on the popular daytime show.

"I do think there is something about being on that show when you're a conservative under a conservative presidency that adds a different element to it because you are on the defensive which is much harder than being on the offense," Meghan shared.

As for her openness with her grief in the wake of her father's death, Meghan said she felt her father would support her decision to speak out about her own experiences.

"My dad was very open with his cancer and with his process of going into the next life," she explained. "I think he would have been entertained and appreciated that I was trying to share my experience with cancer and my experience with his death."

