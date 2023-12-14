Meghan McCain is considering legal action. During Thursday's episode of The View, Ana Navarro seemed to allude to McCain, a former panelist on the morning show, while discussing Hunter Biden's ongoing legal woes, a comparison that John McCain's daughter did not take kindly to.

The discussion began as Navarro, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin were weighing in on President Joe Biden's son's decision not to comply with a subpoena from the GOP-led House Oversight Committee to testify about his foreign business dealings in a closed-door setting. In a statement, the younger Biden said he'd testify, but only in a public hearing.

"Look, did Hunter Biden influence-peddle on his last name? Yes, he did. So did half of Washington," Navarro claimed. "People sitting at this table did it!"

The panelists started looking around at each other, seemingly wondering who Navarro was alluding to. Navarro eventually clarified, saying, "I'm not talking about currently," though she didn't name the person she was speaking of.

McCain, who exited The View in 2021, seemed to think that she was the mystery person in question, taking to X to write, "I don't understand why my former colleagues @TheView @ABC bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis."

"It has been years - move on, I have," she wrote. "I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American - I would never and have never 'influenced peddled' in my life, let alone with foreign adversaries."

"Not all politicians children are the same - and I am no Hunter Biden," McCain continued. "All accusations are absurd, defamatory and slanderous. I will be consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled against me on The View this morning."

In a follow-up tweet McCain added, ". @TheView is an @ABC News program. I do not take it lightly when any news program suggests I engage in criminal behavior, especially as a former employee of ABC News."

McCain has previously spoken out against The View, telling ET in April that she "never" tunes into the show and penning a DailyMail column about her exit from the program, comparing it to "having a very public, very nasty breakup with an infamous ex-boyfriend."

