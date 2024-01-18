News

Melania Trump Mourns Mother Amalija Knavs' Death at Funeral With Donald Trump and Son Barron

Viktor Knavs, Donald Trump, Melania Trump
GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images
Published: 12:52 PM PST, January 18, 2024

The former first lady's mother, Amalija Knavs, died earlier this month.

Melania Trump said a final goodbye to her mother, Amalija Knavs.

On Thursday, the former first lady was joined by her husband, Donald Trump and their 17-year-old son, Barron, for the funeral service at the Church of Bethesda by the Sea in Palm Beach, Florida. 

Also in attendance was Melania's father, and her late mother's husband, Viktor Knavs. 

The Trumps and Knavs were photographed outside of the church, ahead of the service, where they received the casket.

Melania, who wore an all-black dress, covered her eyes with sunglasses. Also inside was Tiffany Trump, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner.

GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

According to the Associated Press, Melania eulogized her mother, calling her, "a ray of light in the darkest of days."

"In her presence, the world seemed to shimmer with radiance and joy," she said according to the AP. "Our bond was unbreakable." 

Amalija died on Jan. 9, in Miami, Florida, following an undisclosed illness. She was 78. 

Following her death, Melania shared the news on X (formally known as Twitter).

"It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother," she wrote."Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy."

Amalija was often spotted in Washington, D.C. alongside the Trump family during the former president's time in office. After the family moved from D.C., Amalija resided with the family in Florida. 

