Melanie Lynskey is remembering her friend and former co-star, Julian Sands. On Wednesday, the Yellowjackets actress took to social media to pay tribute to the actor, who was confirmed dead five months after disappearing during a hike.

"Julian Sands. I met you on the set of Rose Red in 2000. A Room With A View was a movie I had seen dozens of times, and I adored you in it. I was so nervous I could barely speak to you. When I did finally tell you what the movie/you meant to me, I was struck by your humility, your lack of ego, the absence of any grandstanding," she wrote.

Lynskey's tribute, which included a picture of her and the late actor dancing, continued, "I got the sense that it was a very special film to you but also just a job, in a long line of interesting, eclectic jobs, all of which you were so grateful to have had. We became fast friends. You bought me so many presents, mostly huge and intimidating non-fiction books and classical music CDs. You found out I’d never been to the opera, and so you came to my apartment one night and picked me up, took me out for champagne, and took me to the opera. You giggled when I yawned. In return, I played you the entirety of Dr Dre’s ‘2001’ , made you talk on the phone with my boyfriend in New Zealand, and agonized with you over whether to see Billy Bragg or Bright Eyes, both of whom were only in Seattle for ONE NIGHT and oh no whatever would I do. You were gracious and patient and tons of fun," she wrote.

The Candy actress ended her message with one final note about her co-star.

"We lost touch, but I have never forgotten your kindness and I will never forget you. My heart goes out to your family and loved ones. ❤️," she added.

Lynskey and Sands starred alongside each other in the 2002 television miniseries, Rose Red, written by Stephen King.

On Wednesday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department revealed that the Coroner's Office had positively identified the human remains found on Southern California's Mount Baldy Saturday as 65-year-old Sands. As for the manner of his death, that is still under investigation.

Sands -- who was an avid hiker -- was reported missing on the night of Jan. 13 after trekking Mount Baldy, a popular hiking area located in the San Gabriel Mountains, about 50 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles. Born and raised in England, Sands had been living in the North Hollywood area of L.A. at the time of his disappearance.

