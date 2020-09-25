Melissa Benoist Gives Birth to First Child With Chris Wood

Melissa Benoist is officially a mom!

The 31-year-old Supergirl actress gave birth to her and husband Chris Wood's first child on Friday, she announced via Instagram.

"Huxley Robert Wood got here a few weeks ago ♥️ and this little boy is everything," she captioned a photo of the newborn's hand.

Wood posted the same photo, writing, "Our son was born. His name is Huxley. He’s amazing and no it’s probably none of your business xo brb See you in 18 years."

Benoist and 32-year-old Wood met on the set of Supergirl in 2016 when he was cast as Mon-El, the love interest of her character, Kara. They started dating in 2017 and tied the knot in September.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in March.

"A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!! ???," Benoist captioned a cute picture of her holding up a baby T-shirt. "@christophrwood has always been an old dad by nature but now he’s going to be a real one!"

Later that month, Wood shared that they were having a baby boy with an Instagram picture of matching New Balance sneakers.

"My little boy is gonna rock 990s just like his dad and that makes the world feel a little less sad today ?," he wrote.

