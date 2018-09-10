When you’re Meryl Streep, pretty much everything you do is newsworthy.

So, it should come as no surprise that as Novak Djokovic battled it out with Juan Martin del Potro in the U.S. Open men’s final on Sunday, the beloved actor’s vivid reactions proved a little more than distracting to fans at home.



At one point, the acclaimed thespian put her hands to her cheeks and watched the match in pure disbelief, seemingly recreating the emoji that looks markedly similar to Edvard Munch’s unnerving painting, “The Scream.” And, unsurprisingly, in no time, it was a meme quickly taking over social media.



Ultimately it was Djokovic who came out on top, winning 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 and claiming his 14th Grand Slam win. However, it’s a safe bet that the 69-year-old actress’ expression will be many fans’ takeaway from the heated match. After all, her astonished expression beautifully sums up much of the nerve-racking feelings that came with watching del Potro bring out the very best in Djokovic.

Meryl Streep is the 😱 emoji at the US Open final. pic.twitter.com/70C8SMl8In — ESPN (@espn) September 9, 2018

Afterward, fans found a thousand and one ways to spin the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star’s expressive reaction into hilarious commentaries. “Meryl Streep just got nominated for an Emmy for ‘Best Reaction at the US Open Finals,’” one fan wrote alongside the Munch-esque moment. “When you’re enjoying a great #USOpen final and remember you left the stove on,” another hilariously captioned her gobsmacked look.

Meryl Streep just got nominated for an Emmy for “Best Reaction at the US Open Finals”. pic.twitter.com/ZWdlI9vp41 — Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) September 9, 2018

When you’re enjoying a great #USOpen final and remember you left the stove on. pic.twitter.com/f7o5zj0p2b — Tats Nkonzo (@TatsNkonzo) September 9, 2018

Even the moment when Streep discovered that TV commentators were talking about her emotive expression, she had a positively charming response. She chuckled a bit then toasted the on-air talent, which also became a meme or two!

NEW|| Meryl at the Us open

Hilarious moment as Meryl Streep realizes they’re taking about her on the air .

Crédit @bballbreakdown#merylstreep#dongummer#henrygummerpic.twitter.com/WEpbyyocbD — Central Meryl Streep (@cmerylstreep) September 10, 2018

I never knew i wanted to see Meryl Streep holding up her beer at the US Open, but i did. So thank you! pic.twitter.com/DbO2TbjrRQ — MADMAX (@sarahburhans_) September 9, 2018

Until the next time the three-time Oscar winner decides to outshine world-class athletes with her wondrous reactions.



