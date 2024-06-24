News

Meryl Streep's Daughter Louisa Jacobson Comes Out as Lesbian, Debuts Girlfriend Anna Blundell

Louisa Jacobson
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO
By Paige Gawley
Published: 6:50 PM PDT, June 24, 2024

Meryl Streep's daughter, Louisa Jacobson, went Instagram official with Anna Blundell as she came out as lesbian during Pride Month.

Louisa Jacobson is celebrating Pride Month in a big way. Over the weekend, Meryl Streep and Don Gummer's daughter, 33, took to Instagram to come out as lesbian and debut her girlfriend, Anna Blundell.

Jacobson posted a selfie with Blundell to share the news, as well as several selfies and a screenshot of an article with the headline "We're Entering a Joyful New Era of Lesbian Fashion."

"blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb ❤️‍🔥🏳️‍🌈," Jacobson captioned her post.

It's unclear how long Jacobson and Blundell have been dating, though the former appeared on the latter's Instagram back in December 2023. 

In the caption of Blundell's latest post, which she shared in May, the producer gushed, "Life is so fun and cool & I'm the luckiest!!!"

The Gilded Age actress commented on the post, writing, "Oh wow 😍😍Must be nice to be so gorgeous 😍❤️."

In addition to Jacobson, Streep and Gummer -- who tied the knot in 1978 -- share three kids: Henry, 44, Mamie, 40, and Grace, 38. Last October, a rep for the longtime couple told Page Six that they had "been separated for more than six years." 

"And while they will always care for each other," the rep added, "they have chosen lives apart."

