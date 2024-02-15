Meryl Streep Returning to 'Only Murders in the Building' for Season 4

Only Murders in the Building is bringing back Meryl Streep for more murderous fun!

On Thursday, ET confirmed that the legendary actress, 74, will reprise her role as Loretta Durkin -- a character first introduced in season 3 -- in the upcoming season, which has yet to receive a release date. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news.

"Meryl is returning for next season because she had a tremendous time," 20th Television president Karey Burke told the outlet's TV Top FIve podcast in an episode debuting on Friday.

Streep's character is the love interest of Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and was consistently regarded as a suspect in the murder of Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) in the previous season. In the finale, it was ultimately revealed that she was innocent of the crime and, after a stellar debut onstage in Putnam's musical, Durkin ends up fielding offers from acting jobs before accepting one and announcing she would be leaving for Los Angeles.

While Putnam tells her that he cannot move with her to the Golden State -- as a true New Yorker, he can only handle California in small doses -- he does promise to visit her across the country. Similarly, Tobert (Jesse Williams) makes an offer to Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), also asking her to come with him to California for work. She also rejects his proposition but it may not be the end of their relationship, either.

Earlier this week, ET confirmed that at least part of season 4 will take place in Los Angeles after having previously set the first three seasons in the Big Apple. Speaking with Deadline on Saturday, Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich elaborated on what that will look like.

"Well, I’m very excited to see Steve [Martin], Martin [Short] and Selena [Gomez] take a little break from the apartment building and come to Los Angeles," Erwich said. "So in the same way that John Hoffman used the canvas of Broadway to tell what I think was one of the most unique seasons you’ve ever seen, the same unique Only Murders take will be applied to Los Angeles, which I’m really excited about."

Additionally, following the news of the change of scene for the fourth installment, ET reported on Wednesday that Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon will join the cast of the Emmy Award-winning series for the upcoming season. The Other Two actress will appear as a recurring character with a series-long arc, although the details of her character are currently unknown.

