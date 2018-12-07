Meryl Streep's Daughter Mamie Gummer Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Congratulations are in order for Mamie Gummer!

Meryl Streep's eldest daughter is expecting her first child with fiance Mehar Sethi, Gummer's rep confirms to US Weekly. This will be the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star's first grandchild. ET has reached out to Gummer's rep for comment.

The exciting news comes a couple of months after the 35-year-old actress and her screenwriter beau got engaged during their vacation to Croatia in August. Following their engagement, Sethi took to social media to share a photo of his "fiance." In the sweet pic, Gummer wears tan overalls with a plain white t-shirt and sunglasses while exploring the Opatija Riviera.

The former Emily Owens, M.D. leading lady was previously married to Benjamin Walker. The two split in March of 2013 after less than two years of marriage.

Gummer will next star in a recurring role for True Detectiveseason three. The actor will play Lucy Purcell, a mother of two in the latest installment of HBO's drama anthology series, which takes us to the American Ozarks for a crime and mystery that plays out over three decades. The new installment premieres on HBO on Jan. 13, 2019.

Gummer isn’t the only celebrity expecting a baby. Watch the video below to see who else is welcoming a bundle of joy in the new year.

