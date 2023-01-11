Shopping

MeUndies Launches 'Friends' Collection Perfect for Fans Who Keep it Cozy

By Rebecca Rovenstine
MeUndies Launches 'Friends' Collection
MeUndies

How you doin'? If you're a Friends fan, you'll be happy to learn that MeUndies has come out with an underwear collection based on the beloved show.

With a purple background, these undies have drawings from your favorite moments in the show including the iconic orange couch, a raw turkey in oversized sunglasses and a trifle that you know has an unexpected ingredient. Coming in men's and women's styles, everyone can enjoy undergarments from the Friends x MeUndies collab and we all know Joey would pop on a pair in an instant. Speaking of wearing these quickly, you'll want to grab limited-edition Friends print before they sell out.

Shop the Collection

Now, let's PIVOT! and take a look at ET's favorite pieces from the collection below. Add $50 worth of these fandom undies to your cart and get free shipping on your order.

Unisex Onesie
Unisex Onesie
MeUndies
Unisex Onesie

Not only does this zip-up onesie come in the fun Friends print, but it also has a hood.

$78
Lounge Pants
Lounge Pants
MeUndies
Lounge Pants

Who wouldn't want to lounge around the house in these soft and stretchy pants that have pockets. You can grab them in men's or women's styles.

$68
MEN'S LOUNGE PANTS
$68
WOMEN'S LOUNGE PANTS
Bikini Underwear
Bikini Underwear
MeUndies
Bikini Underwear

Made with natural and sustainable materials, you can feel good about wearing these bikini-cut undies.

$20
Boxer Briefs
Boxer Briefs
MeUndies
Boxer Briefs

Don't worry about bunching or rolling when wearing these expertly designed boxer briefs.

$26
FeelFree Longline Bralette
FeelFree Longline Bralette
MeUndies
FeelFree Longline Bralette

Despite being wire-free, you'll still have plenty of support when wearing this comfortable bralette from MeUndies.

$38
Crew Socks
Crew Socks
MeUndies
Crew Socks

Want to show off your love of Friends? Then we suggest slipping on these soft socks.

$14
BuddyBands
BuddyBands
MeUndies
BuddyBands

Your furry friend has probably sat through a few Friends binges with you, so let them in on the love with this adorable bandana.

$14
Hooded Unisex Robe
Hooded Unisex Robe
MeUndies
Hooded Unisex Robe

If you're in the market for a new robe, look no further than this cozy hooded robe made from soft, sustainable fabric.

$88

