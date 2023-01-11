MeUndies Launches 'Friends' Collection

How you doin'? If you're a Friends fan, you'll be happy to learn that MeUndies has come out with an underwear collection based on the beloved show.

With a purple background, these undies have drawings from your favorite moments in the show including the iconic orange couch, a raw turkey in oversized sunglasses and a trifle that you know has an unexpected ingredient. Coming in men's and women's styles, everyone can enjoy undergarments from the Friends x MeUndies collab and we all know Joey would pop on a pair in an instant. Speaking of wearing these quickly, you'll want to grab limited-edition Friends print before they sell out.

Shop the Collection

Now, let's PIVOT! and take a look at ET's favorite pieces from the collection below. Add $50 worth of these fandom undies to your cart and get free shipping on your order.

Unisex Onesie MeUndies Unisex Onesie Not only does this zip-up onesie come in the fun Friends print, but it also has a hood. $78 Shop Now

Lounge Pants MeUndies Lounge Pants Who wouldn't want to lounge around the house in these soft and stretchy pants that have pockets. You can grab them in men's or women's styles. $68 MEN'S LOUNGE PANTS Shop Now $68 WOMEN'S LOUNGE PANTS Shop Now

Bikini Underwear MeUndies Bikini Underwear Made with natural and sustainable materials, you can feel good about wearing these bikini-cut undies. $20 Shop Now

Boxer Briefs MeUndies Boxer Briefs Don't worry about bunching or rolling when wearing these expertly designed boxer briefs. $26 Shop Now

Crew Socks MeUndies Crew Socks Want to show off your love of Friends? Then we suggest slipping on these soft socks. $14 Shop Now

BuddyBands MeUndies BuddyBands Your furry friend has probably sat through a few Friends binges with you, so let them in on the love with this adorable bandana. $14 Shop Now

Hooded Unisex Robe MeUndies Hooded Unisex Robe If you're in the market for a new robe, look no further than this cozy hooded robe made from soft, sustainable fabric. $88 Shop Now

