Things are getting steamy between Michael B. Jordan and Snoh Aalegra.

The Black Panther actor stars in the Swedish singer's music video for her song, "Whoa," released on Friday. The two artists have been connected over the last couple of months, with the seductive and sweet video only fueling romance rumors.

In the visual directed by No School and Izabelle P. Wilson, the two appear to be a very-in-love couple, doing almost everything together. In one shot, their legs are intertwined as they sit in the middle of the street and then share a tender kiss. Aalegra is then seen enjoying a bubble bath while Jordan reads her a book and they hold hands. The two are then on a motorcycle, kissing in the kitchen and in the bedroom.

Aalegra, 32, meanwhile, is an up-and-coming artist who has been creating much buzz. While she and Jordan have yet to publicly confirm any relationship, fans have noticed some online interactions between them.

However, the Creed star has maintained a relatively private personal life, never really opening up about dating and relationships. He's previously been rumored to have been flirtatious with Lupita Nyong'o and Kendall Jenner, but none appeared to have gone anywhere.

In a 2018 GQ article, Jordan admitted to not being the best at dating. "My career is awesome. It is going great. There's other places in my life that I'm f**king lacking at," he expressed. "I'm very mature and advanced in a lot of areas of life. Dating may not be one of 'em. My personal life is not. I don't really know what dating is."

He also touched on the hardships of dating as a celebrity and that once you're seen with one person, the media and fans go crazy trying to figure out who that person is when he is also trying to see if they hit it off.

"So then they're going to talk about you, they're going to find out who you are. They're gonna find out what your Instagram is, they're going to find us in that. And all the fan club and everybody else is going to find out who you are, and now you and I are forever associated with one another," Jordan explained. "So now, how do you go anywhere normal, chill, just getting to know somebody that you just met, that you may not—may or may not—hit it off at all? That part of dating is tough."

