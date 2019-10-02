Milo Ventimiglia spent an afternoon with Diane Guerrero.

The 42-year-old actor was spotted grabbing lunch with in Los Angeles on Tuesday with the former Orange Is the New Black and Jane the Virgin star. Though some speculated about a possible romance between the pair, ET has learned that Ventimiglia and Guerrero are just friends.

The pair kept it casual for their outing, with the This Is Us actor sporting blue pants, an olive green T-shirt and Ray-Ban shades. Meanwhile, 33-year-old Guerrero wore denim shorts and a striped tee, which she finished with a cardigan over her shoulders and calf-high boots.

The duo was spotted walking in the street before they grabbed lunch at Escuela Taqueria. The pair sat outside at the Mexican restaurant, and Ventimiglia was photographed touching Guerrero's hair from across the table. Following their lunch, the two grabbed ice cream at Milk Shop.

While Ventimiglia and Guerrero are simply in the midst of a friendship, the Art of Racing in the Rain actor, who brought his parents as his Emmys dates this year, has previously been romantically linked to some of his famous former co-stars including Gilmore Girls' Alexis Bledel and Heroes' Hayden Panettiere. Additionally, the actor was previously rumored to be dating talent agent Isabella Brewster and marketing coordinator Kelly Egarian.

Back in 2017, Ventimiglia told The Journal, MR PORTER that he would "never do" a public relationship again following his high-profile time with Panettiere before their split in 2009.

"There are things that happen to you in your life that shape who you are. Everything I’ve been through from jobs to friendships to partnerships, everything has built me to who I am. You learn from it. You learn a better way of doing things," he said. "It wasn’t until my mid to late twenties that the job wears on you, relationships wear on you," he added. "But I wouldn’t change a thing. When you get knocked over the head in life, it builds your perspective."

