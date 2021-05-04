Michael B. Jordan wouldn't say no to a return to the MCU.

The actor says that although Erik Killmonger died in 2018's Black Panther, there's always a chance his character could make a comeback. After all, it's pretty much an unspoken rule that Marvel characters are rarely ever truly dead -- especially when you don't see their deaths onscreen!

When ET's Nischelle Turner chatted with the actor about his latest project, Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, she took a moment to ask whether Jordan would be interested in working with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler again on the upcoming sequel.

"There's always a love I have for those characters and Erik is definitely one of those that means a lot to me," he answered. "So only if it's the right thing and it's impactful and if I could add something to it. If it means something then, yeah, I wanna be a part of that journey, you know?"

Although Jordan stated that he's not sure what Coogler is doing with the film, he has no doubts that he'll work with the director again soon. He said that even if he doesn't return as Killmonger in the sequel, he and Coogler are "definitely gonna do projects together in the future."

On Monday, Marvel announced that the highly anticipated sequel is titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and has a release date of July 8, 2022. Coogler is directing and writing the film, which Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed will not feature a recast of the late Chadwick Boseman's King T'Challa. Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, and Letitia Wright are all expected to return for the new film.

As for Jordan, his action-thriller -- a spinoff of Jack Ryan -- features Jordan as John Clark, a Navy SEAL who uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 30.

RELATED CONTENT

Michael B. Jordan Shares One Thing People Don't Know About Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan on Lauren London's Return to Acting in 'Without Remorse' (Exclusive)

'Without Remorse' Trailer: Michael B Jordan & Lauren London Cuddle Up

How Michael B. Jordan Helped Lauren London Return to Acting in ‘Without Remorse’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery