Michael Che is doing what he can to help those in need, and pay tribute to his late grandmother.

The Saturday Night Live castmember -- who lost his grandmother, Martha, on April 5 after a battle with COVID-19 -- took to Instagram on Wednesday to share his plans for celebrating her memory in a deeply charitable way.

"It's crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can't even work," Che wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. "Obviously, I can't offer much help by myself. But in the spirit and memory of my late grandmother, I'm paying one month's rent for all 160 apartments in the NYCHA building she lived in."

"I know that's just a drop in the bucket," he added. "So I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, AT THE VERY LEAST."

Che also called out Mayor Bill de Blasio, Governor Andrew Cuomo and rapper Diddy, writing, "Let's fix this! Page me!"

The 36-year-old "Weekend Update" anchor shared the news about his grandmother on April 6, explaining that she died of the coronavirus. He also expressed his sorrow that she had to go through the pain by herself.

"I'm doing OK, considering," he wrote. "I'm obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone. But I'm also happy that she's not in pain anymore. And I also feel guilty for feeling happy. Basically the whole gamut of complex feelings everybody else has losing someone very close and special. I'm not unique."

"But it's still scary. I don't know if I'll lose someone else to this virus. I don't know if I'll be lost to this virus. Who f**king knows?" he added.

Che also addressed his recent loss during Saturday Night Live: At Home, a special remote episode of the sketch series in which he and Colin Jost appeared via video chat for a new installment of "Weekend Update."

"As you know, Colin, I lost my grandmother this week, and coming back to work really made me feel better, especially with you," Che shared. He later signed off with a sweet gesture, calling himself, "Martha's grand baby."

For more on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and how people across the country are stepping up to help, see the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Tom Hanks Returns to Work After Coronavirus Battle as Host of 'SNL’s' First At-Home Episode This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Grandparents Get Married on Zoom After Spring Wedding Is Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Here's How Celebs Are Self-Isolating & Self-Quarantining

America Ferrera Sends Inspiring Message to Fellow Expectant Moms Amid ‘Daunting’ Coronavirus Pandemic

Related Gallery



