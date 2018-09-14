Michael Douglas’ Baby Granddaughter Lua Has Him Wrapped Around Her Finger in Cute Pic
Grandpa’s favorite girl!
Michael Douglas is smitten with his newest granddaughter, baby Lua. The almost 9-month-old daughter of Cameron Douglas and Viviane Thibes seems equally taken with the 73-year-old actor.
“#Lua Loves her #Buba,” Cameron captioned an Instagram shot of Michael holding Lua in his arms.
In the pic, the cute duo are staring into each other’s eyes while making adorable expressions.
Lua has a way of winning over the older generations in her family. Last month, the little one spent some quality time with her 101-year-old great-grandfather, Kirk Douglas.
The two share a special connection, as Lua's middle name, Izzy, is in honor of the Kirk's birth name, Issur Danielovitch.
Here's more adorable moments with Lua and her famous family:
