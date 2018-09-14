News

Michael Douglas’ Baby Granddaughter Lua Has Him Wrapped Around Her Finger in Cute Pic

By Rachel McRady‍
Michael and Cameron Douglas
Getty Images

Grandpa’s favorite girl!

Michael Douglas is smitten with his newest granddaughter, baby Lua. The almost 9-month-old daughter of Cameron Douglas and Viviane Thibes seems equally taken with the 73-year-old actor. 

“#Lua Loves her #Buba,” Cameron captioned an Instagram shot of Michael holding Lua in his arms.

In the pic, the cute duo are staring into each other’s eyes while making adorable expressions. 

Lua  has a way of winning over the older generations in her family. Last month, the little one spent some quality time with her 101-year-old great-grandfather, Kirk Douglas.

View this post on Instagram

#Lua Loves her #Buba 💝

A post shared by Cameron Douglas (@cameronmorrelldouglas) on

View this post on Instagram

LOVE

A post shared by Cameron Douglas (@cameronmorrelldouglas) on

The two share a special connection, as Lua's middle name, Izzy, is in honor of the Kirk's birth name, Issur Danielovitch. 

Here's more adorable moments with Lua and her famous family:

RELATED CONTENT: 

Catherine Zeta-Jones Supports Stunning Look-Alike Daughter Carys Alongside Michael Douglas in NYC

Kirk Douglas, 101, Gazes at 8-Month-Old Great Granddaughter Lua in Touching Photo

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' Son Wants to Join the Royal Family and He Already Has the Outfit!

Related Gallery