The drug dealer who sold fentanyl-laced heroin to The Wire star Michael K. Williams, which resulted in the actor's 2021 death, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Irvin Cartagena, 40, who also goes by the name "Green Eyes," previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and fentanyl analogue, according to an April news release from the U.S. District Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. As part of a plea deal, Cartagena agreed that some of the drugs he sold resulted in Williams' death.

"Irvin Cartagena sold fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight in New York City, feeding addiction and causing tragedy," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement at the time. "In doing so, he dealt the fatal dose that killed Michael K. Williams."

Cartagena was sentenced on Friday. In the courtroom, speaking through a Spanish interpreter, he apologized for his role in the actor's death.

"I am very sorry for my actions," he said, according to The New York Times. "When we sold the drugs, we never intended for anyone to lose their life."

The Times reports that Judge Ronnie Abrams said that Cartagena knew the heroin was laced with fentanyl when he sold it, while Williams was unaware. The sentence handed down, as a result, was intended to serve as a deterrent to others who sell fentanyl as it has led to many deaths in the U.S. in recent years.

"It’s got to stop," Abrams said.

Cartagena was among four men charged with drug trafficking in connection to the death of Williams. All four have pleaded guilty.

Carlos Macci was the first to be sentenced last month, receiving 30 months in prison plus three years of supervised release, with the first year in an inpatient drug treatment facility. Hector Robles and Luis Cruz have yet to be sentenced.

Williams died on Sept. 6, 2021 after having consumed heroin laced with fentanyl, which he bought the previous day from Cartagena. He was 54.

Rosie Perez Gets Emotional Remembering Late Friend Michael K. Williams (Exclusive)



