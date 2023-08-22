Michael Oher is making new claims against the Tuohy family in recent court documents obtained by ET. The 37-year-old former NFL player and subject of the Oscar-nominated film, The Blind Side, filed a new request to the courts for 19-years-worth of accounting from the Tuohy family, claiming that Leigh Anne Tuohy and her husband, Sean Tuohy, used him for their business and marketing ventures.

Oher, who previously played for Old Miss and the Baltimore Ravens while under a conservatorship with the Tuohy family, has filed a motion alleging he hasn't seen any money for the past 19 years from the use of his name, image, and likeness, and “never permitted [the Tuohys] to use his name, likeness, and image in any way.”

Oher, who previously accused the Tuohy family of tricking him into signing paperwork to make them his conservators and told him it was a part of the adoption process, alleges that the Tuohys have falsely claimed that he is their adopted son and used him in their marketing and business ventures. Oher also claims he has made multiple requests to the family to stop using his name, with the most recent allegedly being on Aug. 14. He says they have "ignored" his requests.

Oher has asked that this accounting be submitted within 14 days.

ET has reached out to the Tuohy family for comment on Oher's latest allegations.

On Monday, Oher made his first public appearance since news of the lawsuit broke at The Ivy Bookstore in Baltimore, Maryland, to promote his memoir, When Your Back's Against the Wall: Fame, Football and Lessons Learned Through a Lifetime of Adversity, which was released on Aug. 8.

Oher filed legal documents in Tennessee court earlier this month requesting to terminate his conservatorship after alleging the Tuohys lied about adopting him and tricked him into making them his conservators shortly after he turned 18.

Oher, whose story was first documented in Michael Lewis' 2006 bestselling book before becoming a movie, claimed the Tuohys made millions off his name while he never received a dime after The Blind Side film -- starring Sandra Bullock, Quinton Aaron, Jae Head, Tim McGraw, Lily Collins and Kathy Bates -- earned more than $300 million at the box office. The book and film are centered around the Tuohy family taking in Oher and helping transform his life on and off the field.

The Tuohys have since responded to the accusations, denying Oher's claims and calling them "insulting."

It's been reported that the Tuohy family received 2.5 percent of the film's profits -- the film grossed approximately $309.2 million -- but that's not accurate. ET has learned that the family deal actually paid them the aforementioned percentage of net profits, which is based on money left over after all costs are distributed.

All in all, it's believed the family earned under $1 million from the 2009 film.

The "under $1 million" figure lines up with what the Tuohys' family attorneys said at a Wednesday news conference in Memphis, Tennessee. It was attorney Randall Fishman who insisted that each member of the Tuohy family -- including Oher -- was paid approximately $100,000 after it was all said and done.

When asked if Oher has been part of the Tuohy family or had any close contact with the Tuohys, Farese said "no."

"He's been estranged probably for the last 10 years," Farese said, adding, "and becoming more and more vocal and more and more threatening.

As for Oher's claims that he "shall not be allowed to enter into any contracts or bind himself without the direct approval of his conservators," Fishman said that's "patently false."

"He's negotiated his own contract with the NFL. He's hired and fired his agents," Fishman claimed. "The Tuohys have never had to sign off on any of that. He's done that all himself."

In a lengthy statement to ET, the Tuohys' other attorney, Marty Singer, said, "Should Mr. Oher wish to terminate the conservatorship, either now or at any time in the future, the Tuohys will never oppose it in any way."

Just days after filing his lawsuit, Oher publicly spoke out about the ordeal in a statement to ET.

"I am disheartened by the revelation shared in the lawsuit today," Oher told ET through his rep. "This is a difficult situation for my family and me. I want to ask everyone to please respect our privacy at this time. For now, I will let the lawsuit speak for itself and will offer no further comment."

RELATED CONTENT:

What Michael Oher Says ‘The Blind Side' Changed About His Real-Life Story This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'Blind Side' Subject Michael Oher Spotted at Book Signing Amid Lawsuit

'The Blind Side' Couple Spotted Amid Michael Oher Lawsuit Drama

Everything Michael Oher Said About 'The Blind Side' Before New Lawsuit

Related Gallery