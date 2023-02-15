While many of us were captivated by Tiger King and puzzles during quarantine, America's forever first lady Michelle Obama put her time at home to good use by writing her inspiring book titled The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, currently on shelves and available as an audiobook. Now, Audible and Obama are teaming up for Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast, premiering March 7.

To promote The Light We Carry, Obama embarked on an engaging six-city book tour where she spoke with celebrity guests — Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, Conan O’Brien and Ellen DeGeneres — who shared their stories about being a source of light for others, building true friendships, finding inner strength and more. The Light podcast will feature more in-depth conversations with celebrities and close friends including Gayle King, Hoda Kotb and David Letterman.

Obama gave future listeners an idea of what they can expect from the Audible podcast when she announced the project on Instagram.

If you're itching to listen to The Light We Carry and the new podcast but you've never used Audible, there's no better time to sign up. Now until Monday, February 20, you can get three months of Audible Premium Plus for free. This plan gives you unlimited access to select audiobooks, Audible Originals and podcasts — including The Light. You'll also earn a credit each month, allowing you to pick titles from Audible's premium selection of audiobooks like The Light We Carry. After your free trial period, Audible Premium Plus is $14.95 per month. If ever decide to cancel, you can still keep any books you exchanged for credits during your trial.

Mark your calendars for March 7 and get ready to listen to in-depth discussions on issues that matter. If you prefer reading your books versus listening to them, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times — as well as Obama's memoir, Becoming — can be purchased online.

